Over the years, Liverpool have been blessed with numerous elite-level talents, helping them cement themselves as one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the Premier League.

It was only a couple of years ago that the Reds possessed one of the most potent attacking trios in world football, helping them secure Champions League glory back in 2018/19.

Sadio Mané was the main man off the left-hand side, rapidly cementing his place in Jürgen Klopp’s starting eleven after his £34m transfer from Southampton in 2016.

He registered a total of 120 goals during his time at Anfield, forming an excellent partnership alongside Roberto Firmino, who often featured in a false nine role - playing a crucial part in the club’s success.

The Brazilian made a total of 362 appearances on Merseyside, before leaving on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 ending his eight-year stint at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah is the only survivor of the infamous trio, remaining a star man under new boss Arne Slot after the Dutchman’s summer appointment from Feyenoord.

He also has another huge talent on his hands, in his quest to secure another league title during his first season at the helm.

Luis Diaz’s stats for Liverpool

Colombian winger Luis Diaz arrived in a big-money deal rising up to £49m back in January 2022, looking to add further firepower to Klopp’s already impressive attack.

The 27-year-old made an immediate impact on Merseyside, registering ten goal contributions in his first 26 appearances with the Reds during his first six months in England.

Injuries massively hampered his first full season at Anfield, restricting him to just 26 appearances in all competitions as the club registered a fifth-placed finish - in an all-round disappointing campaign.

However, in the last couple of years, he’s nailed down the left-wing role once occupied by Mane, with the former Porto ace playing a significant part in the early season success with Slot in 2024/25.

He’s already scored nine times in 16 appearances, which includes a hat-trick in the latest Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen, which maintained their 100% record in their European campaign.

However, despite his recent excellent form, he may need to watch out for a talent potentially taking his starting place, with the Reds ace producing some phenomenal figures during his temporary stint in England’s second tier.

The player who could be Liverpool’s own Vini Jr

19-year-old attacker Ben Doak is one of the most promising talents within the Liverpool ranks at present, having a huge future ahead of him at the very top level.

Despite his tender age, he’s already made ten first-team appearances for the Reds, before linking up with Championship side Middlesbrough on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Scottish international has wasted no time in catching the eye under former Manchester United ace Michael Carrick, playing an important role in their hunt for a return to the Premier League.

During his first ten outings at the Riverside, Doak has already registered one goal and three assists - capturing the hearts of the Boro supporters with his mazy runs and electric pace.

The “fearless” teenager, as dubbed by journalist James Pearce, has produced numerous underlying stats that are way beyond his years - outperforming numerous of Europe’s leading stars.

Ben Doak's stats for Middlesbrough (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 10 Goals & assists 4 Carries into the opposition area 39 Shots taken 15 Chances created 21 Successful dribbles 23 Pass accuracy 82% Stats via FotMob

He’s already managed a total of 39 carries into the opposition’s penalty area, with only Bradley Barcola and Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior managing more than - with Doak able to be Liverpool’s own version of the Brazilian superstar who narrowly missed on the Ballon d’Or this year.

The ongoing season will allow for needed senior minutes to aid his development, potentially allowing him to challenge for a first-team spot ahead of 2025/26.

It could leave Diaz fearing for his position off the left-hand side, with Doak having the potential to become as big of a superstar as Vini Jr given his similar tally from the last couple of months.