Transfer deadline day was a quiet time for Manchester United.

Ruben Amoirm’s side did not make any last-minute additions to their squad, although did miss out on signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on loan. He ended up at Tottenham Hotspur, who have a £45m buy option. Rumour has it, that United did not want to spend the £5m loan fee Bayern wanted.

However, they did bring in a couple of defensive additions earlier in the window. One of those signings was Ayden Heaven from Arsenal. The Hale End academy graduate cost an undisclosed compensation fee, with his contract expiring in the summer.

The other defensive signing United made was to bring Patrick Dorgu to the club.

Why Man United signed Dorgu

Whilst, technically, this was a defensive signing, left wing-back Dorgu will add some much-needed attacking impetus at wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s back three system. It is an area they have struggled in this season, hence the £25m addition of the Dane from Serie A side Lecce.