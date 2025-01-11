Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over lowly Accrington Stanley, with Arne Slot tasting victory for the first time in 2025.

While the Reds have been imperious in their performances this season, a Premier League draw against Manchester United preceded a miserable first-leg defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

To have been stumped once again at Anfield this afternoon would have been a calamity, but Slot's much-changed side still needed to overcome their opponent's physicality and get the job done.

It was a big opportunity for some. Rio Ngumoha, 16, showed his precocious quality, but it was Harvey Elliott who was perhaps the biggest winner on the afternoon.

Harvey Elliott stakes his claim

Accrington Stanley might be struggling in League Two, but there's something about the FA Cup, it ekes out quality unknown to those lower-down outfits when pitted against giants.

But Elliott placated the giant-killing beast, with The Athletic's James Pearce hailing the 21-year-old's "brilliant" performance. It's been a tough campaign for the playmaker, fracturing his foot in September and thus languishing on the fringes of the Slot project.

Elliott's role has been so peripheral that he's been at the centre of transfer rumours linking him with Brighton & Hove Albion and even Borussia Dortmund in Germany. In fairness, if he doesn't earn opportunities, the diminutive ace will be justified in wishing to move away, such is his immense talent.

Liverpool have to keep him on the books, allowing him to bloom under Slot's wing. The same, however, can't be said for Darwin Nunez, who must be sweating over his place after another performance that left plenty to be desired.

Why Slot must sell Darwin Nunez

Nunez continues to frustrate. He missed two great opportunities this afternoon while showcasing the drive and tenacity that speaks of his ambition and determination to succeed in a Liverpool shirt.

Indeed, club legend Robbie Fowler even claimed that the more he watches the former Benfica man, the more he believes the striker is "not a Liverpool player".

The problem, however, is that Nunez is failing to prove himself as the centre-forward that Slot's system needs. The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle gave him a 6/10 match rating, acknowledging his endeavour and work in setting up Diogo Jota's opening goal, but is it enough?

That's now four goals and four assists apiece across 26 appearances this season, marking a regression in output since Jurgen Klopp left Merseyside.

Darwin Nunez - Liverpool Stats by Season (all comps) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 26 (14) 4 4 23/24 54 (33) 18 13 22/23 42 (26) 15 4 Stats via Transfermarkt

While FSG have more pressing transfer priorities, there's no question that the din surrounding Nunez's place in the team is getting louder and louder, especially with recent reports revealing that the Uruguayan has been informed that he needs to improve, lest he be formally transfer-listed and focus be placed on buying a successor.

It may have already started. As per Football Insider, sporting director Richard Hughes would consider accepting bids in the £60m ballpark for Liverpool's record signing.

The 25-year-old won't want this to happen, will be desperate to prove his worth. That said, Jota scored and Chiesa opened his account for the club after an injury-hit start to his Liverpool career. Might he be in the process of leapfrogging his fellow frontliner?

Liverpool will surely feel that they can do better, and must seek to cash in on Nunez for the best price possible.