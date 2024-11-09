Frank Lampard is a name that will forever be etched in Chelsea history, after his contributions on and off the pitch during his 13 years as a player and two separate stints as manager.

The 46-year-old made a total of 648 appearances for the Blues, registering a total of 211 goals - making him the most prolific player in the club’s history, despite being a midfielder.

His tally saw him overtake Bobby Tambling, with his record still intact today and certainly going to take some beating in the years to come.

Upon his retirement from professional football, Lampard took the plunge into management, taking over at Chelsea after 12 months of being Derby County boss.

However, he would face the chop in January 2021, before returning on a temporary basis at the end of the 2022/23 season, before Mauricio Pochettino took over permanently that summer.

Since his retirement, the Blues have found it difficult to replace the Englishman, especially with his goalscoring ability - but many thought the search had come to an end with the signing of one player in January 2023.

Enzo Fernández’s stats for Chelsea

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández cost Chelsea a whopping £106.8m - a deal that was an English record until Moises Caicedo arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for £115m.

Whilst he is a midfielder, his tally of four goals and six assists during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign evidently caught the eye of the Blues hierarchy, leading to the mammoth transfer fee.

Fernandez has since made 76 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven times - with all of his efforts coming last season - including a superb free-kick against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

However, with the appointment of Enzo Maresca, the 23-year-old has struggled to make a greater impact, starting just six games in the Premier League to date, falling behind Roméo Lavia in the pecking order in recent weeks.

It’s safe to say his head may have been turned by recent events, which have seen Spanish giants Real Madrid touted with a move for his services, in a transfer that could see French international Aurelien Tchouameni move in the opposite direction.

He still has all the qualities to remain a key player for the Italian, as shown in the recent Europa Conference League clash with FC Noah, registering three assists in the first half before being replaced by Cesare Casadei at the break.

However, he may struggle to regain his place in the squad when one player returns from his current loan spell away from the Premier League outfit.

The player who could be Lampard’s heir for Chelsea

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos is a player who has real potential to be a huge player for Chelsea for many years to come - after joining in a £18m deal back in January 2023.

He was sent on a season-long loan to fellow top-flight side Nottingham Forest last summer, but was subsequently recalled just a handful of months later after making just two appearances under Steve Cooper at the City Ground.

Santos would join Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on loan from January to the end of the campaign, making 11 appearances, scoring just once - but linking back up with the French side for the current season.

The 20-year-old “monster”, as dubbed by Brazilian football journalist Nathan Joyes, has already bagged five goals in his first nine Ligue 1 outings, with only four players in the division outscoring him up to now.

He could fill the boots of fan-favourite Lampard with his goalscoring exploits, but he’s also showcased that he’s able to do the dirty work despite his tender age, winning an average of 2.3 tackles per 90 along with eight duels won per 90.

Andrey Santos' stats for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 9 Goals scored 5 Pass accuracy 87% Dribbles completed 80% Tackles won per 90 2.3 Duels won per 90 8 Duel success rate 67% Stats via FotMob

Santos undoubtedly has a long way to go with his development until he reaches his full potential, but the early signs are nothing but positive, making him a viable box-to-box option for Maresca in the near future.

It could see Fernandez drop further down the pecking order when the Brazilian returns to Stamford Bridge next summer, adding further pain to the Argentine after his recent decline in first-team minutes.

The youngster is evidence that the club’s strategy of investing in youth talent can be successful, with the Blues set to reap the rewards of Santos’ undeniable quality for many years to come.