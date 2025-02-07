Liverpool decimated Tottenham Hotspur to overturn their one-goal deficit and advance to the final of the Carabao Cup. Newcastle United await, and it promises fireworks.

Trailing after a north London defeat last month, Arne Slot knew that his side had to impress themselves on the shaky Spurs backline from the offing, and were duly rewarded for their pressure when Cody Gakpo broke the stubborn resistance after the half-hour mark.

Mohamed Salah added to his greedy haul with another goal and another assist, but Liverpool's high-flying Dutchman is really shaping into some player.

Cody Gakpo's performance vs Spurs

Gakpo started the Slot era on the bench, entering the fray in the Premier League off the bench for the first six outings of the campaign.

He's now bagged in seven successive Anfield appearances across all competitions and has been Liverpool's main man in the Carabao Cup for the second successive season. The 25-year-old's cool strike to open the scoring took his tally to 16 this season.

Slot has got the best out of Gakpo, recognising his countryman's flair and keen-edged ability when playing off the left flank, thus keeping him there and reaping the rewards.

Gakpo has faced his detractors since leaving PSV Eindhoven and moving to Merseyside in January 2023, with Jamie Carragher even taking to X (formerly Twitter) last season to comment that he "plays like the game is in slow motion."

Gakpo is not the speediest runner and at times looked disjointed under Jurgen Klopp as his dynamism saw him shoehorned in various positions across the field, but it's clear to see that now, with a recognised and thriving role, he's become one of the finest forwards across the continent.

However, Gakpo's not the only recent recruit to have proved the Sky Sports pundit wrong, with Dominik Szoboszlai impeccable as the midfield engine.

Dominik Szoboszlai has proved Carragher wrong

Szoboszlai is just completely indefatigable. He overwhelmed a struggling Tottenham side with his energy and exuberance behind Darwin Nunez, chipping in defensively and putting in the perfect all-encompassing effort.

Dominik Szoboszlai - Stats vs Tottenham Match Stats # Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Touches 67 Shots (on target) 5 (2) Accurate passes 36/40 (90%) Key passes 5 Dribbles (completed) 3 (2) Tackles + interceptions 4 Total duels (won) 15 (7) Stats via Sofascore

It was only a matter of days ago that Carragher remarked that he's "not Szoboszlai's biggest fan," acknowledging his athleticism but criticising his lack of potency in front of goal.

There's some degree of truth to this argument. Since Szoboszlai joined from RB Leipzig in July 2023 for a £60m fee, he's posted 12 goals and nine assists across 76 matches, a contribution rate of 0.28 per game.

But he's an unsung hero of sorts, supercharging this unstoppable Liverpool force and giving rise to Salah and Gakpo's terrific goalscoring ability.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle awarded the Hungary skipper - who notably won seven duels on the night - with an 8/10 match rating and hailed him for his energy, leading the press.

An integral part of the team, Szoboszlai is silencing his critics, Carragher among them.