Not many Liverpool fans could’ve anticipated the immediate impact that Arne Slot would’ve had at Anfield after his summer appointment.

The Dutchman had huge boots to fill after the departure of beloved boss Jürgen Klopp, who stepped down from the role after nearly nine years at the helm.

The German won every major honour during his time in England, which also included their first-ever Premier League title along with yet another Champions League triumph.

Slot has taken to life on Merseyside like a duck to water, winning 14 out of his 16 matches in charge, only losing to Nottingham Forest whilst drawing to fellow title challengers Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz have been two of the players who have been on fire at the top end of the pitch, registering a total of 21 combined goals and assists in the first 11 outings.

However, one player has taken his game to the next level, cementing himself as a regular starter under the 46-year-old.

Ryan Gravenberch’s stats for Liverpool in 2024/25

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch joined the Reds in a £34.2m deal from Bayern Munich during the summer of 2023 - providing much-needed depth to the heart of Klopp’s side.

However, he was never utilised as a regular starter under the former boss, only starting 12 times and often behind Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The appointment of compatriot Slot has seen a huge shift in his fortunes, being named in the starting eleven in every Premier League outing - playing a crucial role in the Reds’ early season form.

Gravenberch has achieved a pass accuracy of 89% whilst winning 70% of the tackles that he’s entered since the start of the campaign.

He’s been the perfect deep-lying option for Slot’s 4-3-3 system, often sitting in doing the dirty work and allowing the players ahead of him to create carnage in the final third.

However, he may struggle to maintain his starting place should the hierarchy complete a statement signing during the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool targeting a move for their own Rodri

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are battling Arsenal over a potential January move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Swedish midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The 20-year-old has endured a rapid rise in recent months with the Bundesliga side, featuring ten times so far this season, scoring twice from the centre of the park.

The report goes on to state that boss Slot is targeting reinforcements to his midfield despite his impressive start to life at Anfield, looking for an upgrade on Endo, who could be set to leave.

Larsson has been compared to Manchester City ace and Ballon d’Or winner Rodri by the Bundesliga’s website - a real high heap of praise for such a young talent:

'By trade, Larsson is most comfortable at the base of midfield, protecting his defence. As well as an expert breaker-up-of-play, Larsson also has the technical ability to break lines and thread killer through balls. 'Larsson's 6'1" frame gives him great presence and his athleticism is eye-catching, underlined by his rapid turn of pace - a unique trait for a player often seen shielding those further back and one which suggests the 18-year-old could easily play as either a No.6 or No.8. 'There are shades of Spanish holding midfielder Rodri in Larsson's game, while his close control and skilfulness also has notes of Rodri's Manchester City teammate Kevin de Bruyne, who once starred for both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg in Germany's top tier. It's a combination for Eintracht and Sweden fans to get excited about.'

However, when delving into their stats from their respective divisions last season, the comparison isn’t that far-fetched with the Reds getting themselves a hugely talented superstar should they complete a deal.

How Larsson compared to Rodri in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Larsson Rodri Games played 29 34 Goals & assists 3 17 Pass accuracy 87% 92% Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 36% Tackles won 54% 48% Interceptions 1.4 0.8 Clearances 1.4 1.3 Stats via FBref

The “incredible” Swede, as dubbed by Sport1-journalist Christopher Michel, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but did register more successful tackles - a crucial figure for a ball-winning player.

Larsson also averaged more interceptions and clearances per 90, having the ability to add a different dimension to Slot’s side with the youngster having the potential to get even better under his guidance.

Whilst it’s unknown how much the star will cost this winter, his talent is evident for all to see, with this just the start of his professional career at the top level.

The Anfield may face tough competition from Arsenal for his signature, but if they are to further bolster their title credentials this campaign, a deal for the Swede is a must this January. Gravenberch may have to watch out...