Newcastle United’s pursuit to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi feels as though it has been going on for months on end, with the Magpies yet to agree a deal for the 24-year-old.

With less than two weeks left in the transfer window this summer, Eddie Howe’s side have already had three offers rejected for the England international - as the club try to bolster the backline ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

His side have already added defensive reinforcements in the form of Lloyd Kelly, but are still targeting another central defender to avoid the injury crisis which occurred during the previous campaign.

After having three bids turned down, you would think that a deal should be getting closer day by day, but with no agreement yet in place, the Magpies may turn to other alternatives.

One player they could decide to pursue a move for is a talent who has been told he’s free to leave this summer, whilst also available for over half the price of Guehi, who could cost up to £75m.

Newcastle could land £25m talent this summer

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle still have interest in a move for Chelsea centre-back Trevor Chalobah despite the recent bids for Palace star Guehi in recent days.

He’s previously been on Howe’s shortlist this summer, following his omission from the Blues’ pre-season tour of the US and being forced to train with the club’s under-23 squad.

However, they could face stiff competition from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa for his signature, with Unai Emery’s side also in the race for the 25-year-old, who is said to be available for £25m.

His potential arrival at St James’ Park could be perfect for one player who has already impressed during his time on Tyneside.

Why Chalobah would make Guimaraes unplayable for Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes has been a pivotal part of the Newcastle squad since his £40m move to the club back in January 2022.

He’s since made over 100 appearances for the Magpies, with last season his best campaign to date, registering seven goals and eight assists - prompting £100m interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Brazilian still remains at the club despite the transfer rumours, potentially being an integral part of Howe’s side - but he could become unplayable with the arrival of Chalobah, with the Englishman producing some figures in 2023/24 that fall perfectly into the hands of the 26- year-old.

The Chelsea “monster”, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has excelled defensively, winning 1.5 tackles and making 4.8 clearances per 90, but it’s his stats in possession that could allow Guimaraes to take his game to the next level.

Trevoh Chalobah's stats for Chelsea (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 13 Minutes played 950 Passes attempted 74 Pass accuracy 89% Progressive passes 2.9 Tackles 1.5 Clearances 4.8 Aerials won 1.8 Stats via FBref

He averaged 74 passes per 90, at a completion rate of 89%, demonstrating how comfortable he is in possession, fitting perfectly into Howe’s system which requires all players to play out from the back.

Chalobah also managed to complete an average of 2.9 progressive passes per 90, showcasing his ability to play through the lines, allowing Guimaraes to gain more opportunities in forward areas, potentially increasing his goal and assist tally this season.

While Guehi undoubtedly remains the club’s main target for the centre-back role, Chalobah would provide an excellent alternative, whilst also costing a significantly lower fee.

His talents in and out of possession would hugely improve Newcastle’s defence unit, but also prove to be a key player in building from the back and creating more opportunities for the players in forward areas, allowing Guimaraes to be unplayable further up the pitch.