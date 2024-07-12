It's been four weeks since the transfer window officially opened, and while Arsenal have signed David Raya on a permanent deal and welcomed in 18-year-old Lucas Nygaard, they are yet to make a real splash in the market.

That said, Riccardo Calafiori's move to North London is edging closer, and the club has been linked to numerous attacking stars, such as Pedro Neto, Eberechi Eze, and Viktor Gyokeres.

The latter was said to be close to joining at the end of last month, but not much has been said about that move in the last couple of weeks.

However, fans shouldn't be too disappointed, as the latest striker touted for a move to the Emirates could prove to be a far better deal and form a brilliant partnership with Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from Caught Offside, Arsenal are still on the lookout for a new striker once they complete the signing of Calafiori and one of the names in the mix is Santiago Gimenez.

Alongside the Gunners, the report claims their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Italian giants Napoli are also interested in the Feyenoord star.

Although a potential price is not mentioned, another report from May claimed that the Mexican international could be available for around €50m, which converts to around £42m.

It could be a tricky transfer to get over the line, but given Gimenez's incredible form last season, reasonable fee, and possible partnership with Saka, it is one well worth pursuing.

Why Gimenez would be a great signing

Now, to get straight to the point, the primary reason Gimenez would be such a good signing for Arsenal and why he'd be great alongside Saka is rather simple: his output.

In 41 appearances last season, the Mexican goal "machine", as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, scored 26 goals and provided eight assists for Feyenoord, meaning that in just his second season outside of Mexico, he averaged a goal involvement every 1.20 games.

Granted, the Eredivisie is considered to be an easier league to play in, but that rate of return is outlandishly impressive, and if he were to produce a fraction of that in England, he'd help the North Londoners score far more goals than they do currently.

Gimenez's Feyenoord record Season 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 45 41 Goals 23 26 Assists 3 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.57 0.82 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, with the Gunners' talismanic number seven racking up a staggering tally of his own last season - 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games - there is no reason to believe the "unstoppable" marksman, as dubbed by Kulig, wouldn't be able to get close to the same level of output.

Another major benefit of signing the 23-year-old over Gyokeres is that at £42m, he'd leave far more money for Edu Gaspar and Co to invest in other parts of the side.With Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz still in the squad, Mikel Arteta will have plenty of strikers to choose from next season.

Ultimately, signing either striker would undoubtedly help make Arsenal a more dangerous proposition next year, but with links to the Swede seemingly going cold and Gimenez's far more reasonable price tag, signing him this summer feels like a no-brainer, especially as, alongside Saka, he could help take the team's attack to another level.