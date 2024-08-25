Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea side got their first Premier League win of the season, brushing Wolves aside with a huge 6-2 victory.

The Blues had 61% possession against Wolves, managing 14 shots, eight on target, and six goals. This included a goal for new signing João Félix, who returned to the club this week, having spent six months on loan at Chelsea back in 2023.

Despite a back-and-forth first-half performance, Chelsea stamped their authority on the game in the second half, scoring four goals, and dictating the tempo, in order to secure their first points on the board this season.

Madueke's hat-trick performance

Noni Madueke put in an outstanding performance, scoring three goals in the second half, and securing the victory for the Blues. He also won the corner to start proceedings, Nicolas Jackson scoring from the corner after only two minutes.

The 22-year-old winger also managed to win three of his eight ground duels, putting in a real defensive shift for Chelsea, whilst being ready to be a threat in transition, holding width, and attacking the box, as seen from his six shots taken (five on target).

Taking six shots shows exactly the confidence Madueke has in his ability to provide game-changing actions, whether it be assists or goals, and have his imprint on a game.

Maresca likes his wingers to be direct in 1v1 scenarios, looking to beat their man and make something happen, and Madueke is the epitome of this, showing again today why he is the perfect winger archetype for his new manager.

Palmer shines in central role

But, of course, the player knitting everything together between the lines was Chelsea's star man, Cole Palmer. Given a 9/10 match rating by Football London, the England international was the real star of the show for Maresca.

The dynamic between Palmer and Madueke on the right-hand side started to develop nicely last season, and we saw again today the partnership between the two, with the ex-PSV star holding the width, allowing the number ten extra space inside.

All three of Madueke's goals were assisted by Palmer, and these came from Palmer receiving between the lines, and having the option of the winger outside him, to play a simple pass and put him through on goal.

Palmer and Madueke stats (Sofascore) Stat Palmer Madueke Goals 1 3 Assists 3 0 Key Passes 4 1 Touches 47 38 Big chances created 2 0 Shots 5 6 Ground duels (won) 1/4 3/8

Palmer also managed to make four key passes, and created two big chances, along with his three assists, showing the creative influence he had on the game in this central role.

Despite having such a stellar goalscoring season last year, making 45 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 25 goals and providing 15 assists, Palmer could actually take another step forwards under Maresca, in this central playmaker role.

This could, of course, see his goal numbers drop (not completely dissipate), but in turn help his teams build-up, and allow him to influence games with more than just his goals, adding even more than the 15 assists he managed last season, and becoming the primary creator at Chelsea.

Overall, Palmer was the real star for Maresca as he was influential to everything that was good about the performance and assisted all three of Madueke's goals, whilst getting on the scoresheet himself.