Manchester City are safely through to the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 3-1 win at home to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle.

This game had the potential to be a tricky one to navigate for the Citizens given the Pilgrims knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool in the previous round.

As it happened, the visitors took the lead at the Etihad Stadium. It was a poor goal to concede from City's point of view, as Argyle centre-back Maksym Talovierov found himself unmarked from a corner and rose highest to head home.

However, City did not have to wait too long for their equaliser. Youngster Nico O'Reilly levelled the game back up in first-half stoppage-time and got himself a second to give City the lead with 15 minutes left.

Pep Guardiola's men sealed their place in the next round thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian, who put in an impressive performance, ran onto a through ball from talismanic striker Erling Haaland and poked home from just inside the six-yard box.

It was a professional performance on the whole from the Citizens, although one player who struggled at times w