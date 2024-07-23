New Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris will no doubt want to see his Black Cats side be more of a threat in attack this coming season, as opposed to the goal-shy offerings that became far too commonplace last campaign from the Wearside outfit.

The Championship side only had Jack Clarke in their top scorer charts reach double figures at 15, with the likes of Nazariy Rusyn leading the line for Sunderland on a regular basis only getting to a meagre two in contrast.

Sunderland could eventually be weakened by Clarke moving onto a higher-up suitor too, but they do look to be close to signing Alexandre Mendy from SM Caen, in a bid to significantly bolster the striker spots at the Stadium of Light.

Yet, just because Mendy looks to be nearing a switch to England, it doesn't mean a move for an equally potent striker should fall completely to the wayside.

Sunderland could reignite interest in wanted forward

As per football journalist Darren Witcoop on social media, many EFL sides are contemplating a move for Fulham hotshot Jay Stansfield this transfer window, after he excelled with Birmingham City last campaign.

It does look as if the money rich Blues could have an upper-hand in any impending tussle for Stansfield's services however, with Witcoop further updating that talks have taken place for the striker to return to St. Andrew's, who is noted as having a £5m+ price-tag above his head.

Sunderland have previously been interested in the 21-year-old, but this extortionate asking price from the Cottagers could put off the Black Cats, as Birmingham look to clinch another coup for League One.

Yet, if Sunderland want to show they mean business next season after a dismal 2023/24 campaign, they could go all in for Stansfield, who is arguably an upgrade on the Ligue 2 Golden Boot winner they're currently in hot pursuit of.

How Stansfield could be viewed as an upgrade on Mendy

Mendy, aged 30, did set the French second division alight last season, with the Caen number 19 bagging 22 strikes in the league, but the cut and thrust of the Championship is a different kettle of fish altogether.

Stansfield took to the pressures of the demanding division well last season, even when lining up for a side that fell victim to relegation, with 12 league goals managed for the Blues from 43 clashes.

Stansfield vs Mendy - FBRef numbers over the last year Stat (per 90 mins) Stansfield Mendy Non-penalty goals 0.32 0.47 Total shots 2.62 2.62 Shot-creating actions 2.32 1.90 Progressive passes 1.46 1.39 Progressive carries 2.48 0.47 Successful take-ons 1.03 0.33 Touches in attacking penalty area 4.83 5.07 Progressive passes received 5.37 6.61 Stats by FBRef

Operating as more of a mobile threat when compared to Mendy, as can be seen glancing at the table above looking at their respective numbers involving progressive carries and successful take-ons, Stansfield might also suit the youthful side Le Bris will have at his disposal soon more so over the more fox-in-the-box presence of the current Caen man.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Stansfield will also have lots more room to grow and develop into an even more exceptional forward option, whilst Mendy could have well peaked already in Ligue 2, before becoming an expensive flop down the line.

Described as being a forward player that has "got it all" by his former Exeter City teammate in Kevin McDonald, Sunderland would send a statement out to the Championship if they did win Stansfield's services.

Both strikers entering the building would be an unlikely dream scenario, as Le Bris aims to stamp his authority onto the Sunderland starting lineup, ahead of the new Championship season kicking off next month.