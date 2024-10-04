Tottenham Hotspur are currently on a fantastic run of form under boss Ange Postecoglou, winning five games in a row in all competitions.

The run started in the Carabao Cup against Coventry City, before two Premier League victories and two wins in the Europa League against Qarabağ and Ferencvaros.

Last night’s victory came thanks to goals from Pape Sarr and Brennan Johnson, with Spurs boasting a wrath of first-team changes allowing numerous fringe and youth players to shine.

18-year-old Lucas Bergvall took his rare start with both hands, grabbing the assist for the opener and helping Postecoglou’s side get off to the perfect start in Hungary.

Despite Bergvall’s impressive display, one other first-team member caught the eye, staking his claim for a regular starting role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mikey Moore’s stats against Ferencvaros

He may only be 17 years of age, but forward Mikey Moore has already caught the eye of supporters during pre-season, which has allowed him to feature under Postecoglou in the Spurs first-team setup so far this season.

Last night was the first time he featured for an entire 90 minutes, with Moore showcasing his talent despite his tender age.

The academy graduate managed a total of 68 touches, completing 33 passes and attempting seven dribbles - the most of any player on the pitch during the Europa League victory.

Moore also won six duels and won four fouls as he impressed with and without the ball for Postecoglou’s side during the European outing.

He may not have registered a goal or assist, but his performance will certainly have given the Spurs boss something to think about ahead of the club’s trip to face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

However, he may struggle to dislodge one talent who is currently in somewhat of a purple patch after a disappointing start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The man who is Spurs’ own Saka

Spurs winger Johnson was subject to shocking abuse by some of the Spurs fanbase on social media during the opening weeks of the season, which led to the Welshman deactivating his Instagram account.

However, he’s since enjoyed an excellent run in front of goal, scoring in five consecutive matches - the best run of his professional career to date.

His subsequent form has seen him noted as a similar player to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, as per FBref, with Johnson finally starting to show glimpses as to why the club forked out £47.5m for his signature last summer.

The “frightening” Welshman, as described by content creator Dan Cook, also known as HLTCO, has scored more goals in the Premier League so far this season than his Gunners counterpart, whilst averaging a higher goal per shot on target rate - demonstrating how clinical he can be in the final third.

How Brennan Johnson & Bukayo Saka compare in the PL (2024/25) Statistics Johnson Saka Games played 6 6 Goals scored 2 1 Progressive passes per 90 5.3 4.3 Shots taken per 90 3.8 3.4 Goals per shot-on-target 0.3 0.1 Aerial duels won 71% 17% Stats via FBref

Johnson has also averaged more progressive carries and shots per 90, further showcasing his talents in attacking areas, with the former Nottingham Forest really starting to settle into life in North London.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Having seen Saka - who boasts 118 goals and assists in 235 games for the Emirates side - dazzle for their rivals on the right flank, Spurs will be encouraged that they may have unearthed their own version of the Englishman in Johnson.

Whilst Moore’s display in the Europa League will undoubtedly stake his claim for a regular starting role under Postecoglou, Johnson’s current run of form could see him become undroppable - potentially seeing the youngster having to settle for an impact role.

However, many will be hoping that in the near future the pair can star together in attacking areas for many years to come.