Tottenham Hotspur are a club with a proud tradition of promoting talented youngsters into the first team before they become international superstars.

For example, the likes of Ledley King, Harry Kane and he who must not be named all played in the club's youth set-up before getting their chance in the first team and grabbing it with both hands.

That said, it has been a good few years since an academy product has successfully made the jump to first team star, but that could soon change.

While the media's attention has been transfixed on Arsenal's young Ethan Nwaneri, the Lilywhites may have an even more talented youngster on their hands.

Why fans are excited about Nwaneri

Okay, so before we move on to Spurs' dazzling young talent, let's examine why there is so much excitement around Nwaneri.

The Hale End prospect first caught the attention of the wider footballing world when, at just 15 years old, he became the youngest Premier League player of all time in September 2022.

However, he wouldn't play another minute of competitive first-team football until the club's 6-0 win over West Ham United last season.

Then, he finally made his full debut in the League Cup against Bolton Wanderers last week, in which he scored a brace and generally looked ready to contribute going forward.

Now, his development this season is exciting in and of itself, but it is also his impressive youth record that has led to such hype.

In 52 appearances for the Gunners' various junior sides, the Enfield-born gem has racked up 27 goals and ten assists, which equates to an average of a goal involvement every 1.40 games.

While it might not be what Spurs fans want to hear, Arsenal have a star on their hands with Nwaneri, but the good news is that the Lilywhites have their own sensational youngster who could be even better.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series aims to uncover the very best youth players in world football.

Spurs' very own Ethan Nwaneri

Yes, it shouldn't surprise some of you, but Spurs' tremendously promising academy gem is 17-year-old Mikey Moore.

Like the Gunners' young prospect, the "outstanding" Lilywhites ace, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has now made five first-team appearances.

However, unlike his potential future rival, he has not been given the opportunity to start, but given how impressive his form has been for the junior sides, his first start is more a matter of when and not if.

For example, in just 33 games for Tottenham's various junior sides, the "magnificent talent", as Kulig describes him, has scored 20 goals and provided 15 assists.

This means he's been averaging a goal involvement once every 0.94 games in the academy, which is a noticeably better average than Nwaneri's.

Moore vs Nwaneri at youth level Player Moore Nwaneri Appearances 33 52 Goals 20 27 Assists 15 10 Goal Involvements per Match 1.06 0.70 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, while the pair have now moved up to England's U19 squad, they really established themselves as future internationals in the U17 side, and in this age range, once again, Tottenham's young prospect had the better numbers.

In his 12 games for the team, the Southwark gem scored ten goals and provided four assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 0.85 games, while the young Gunner scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 28 games, equating to an average of a goal involvement once every 1.64 games.

Ultimately, both clubs have extraordinarily gifted academy products in Nwaneri and Moore, but if their youth records are anything to go by, then Postecoglou and Spurs fans can rejoice in the fact that they may well have the more talented prospect.