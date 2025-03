Enzo Maresca labelled Chelsea's 3-0 thrashing at Brighton & Hove Albion last month the "worst performance" of his tenure to date.

Goalkeeping misery, more so, gave Aston Villa an in one week later, but Chelsea have since defeated Southampton - and comfortably at that. Obviously, tougher tests await, but the Blues are fifth in the Premier League and just two points away from third-placed Nottingham Forest.