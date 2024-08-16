With Georginio Rutter’s £40m move to Brighton edging ever closer to completion, Leeds United will have the mammoth task of trying to replace the 22-year-old before the end of the transfer window.

He may have taken his time to settle into life at Elland Road, but last season he was a crucial cog in Daniel Farke’s side that fell at the final hurdle, losing in the play-off final to Southampton.

The Frenchman registered six goals and 15 assists in his 45 Championship appearances during 2023/24 - ending the campaign as the club’s second-highest goal contributor Crysencio Summerville, who has also left the club during the off-season.

The aforementioned pair contributed to 49 of the 81 goals scored by the Whites in the Championship - highlighting the size of the task Farke has to replace such effective and clinical options.

As a result, he could raid his former club before the end of the window, signing one talent who has proven his goalscoring talent in recent times.

Leeds could land Championship star to replace Rutter

During the transfer window, Leeds have been linked with a plethora of attacking options to try and soften the blow of losing key players such as Summerville and now Rutter.

They’ve previously been linked with a move to sign Norwich City talisman Josh Sargent after his impressive form during the 2023/24 campaign.

The USA forward featured in 26 league matches for the Canaries last time out, scoring 16 goals and registering two assists, helping his side reach the play-offs before the eventual defeat to Farke’s side.

It was previously claimed that it would take a bid over the £10m mark for Norwich to part ways with their star striker, with Leeds now having the funds for such a deal after the recent influx of big-money departures.

His excellent goalscoring record would undoubtedly reduce the loss of other attacking players, whilst also aiding one current star who’s plying his trade at Elland Road.

Why Sargent would be perfect for Gnonto at Leeds

With two weeks remaining in the transfer window, it’s not out of the question that Wilfried Gnonto will remain as a Leeds player, but he has the potential to supercharge their promotion hopes after the recent departures.

Whilst he never matched the figures produced by the likes of Summerville and Rutter, he still contributed with ten goal contributions, which included two goals and an assist in the 4-0 demolition of Swansea City.

He would’ve undoubtedly registered more assists should the club have had a more clinical option at the top end of the pitch, with current forwards Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe missing a combined 17 big chances last season.

The “exceptional” Norwich man, as dubbed by teammate Ashley Barnes, was more clinical in front of goal last campaign, finishing with a conversion rate of 24% compared to the Leeds duo who could only muster 15% each.

Such figures would be perfect for Gnonto, who averaged 4.3 progressive passes per 90 whilst also completing 3.1 crosses per 90 - an example of the threat he can provide in the final third.

Wilfried Gnonto's stats in the Championship (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 36 Goals + assists 10 Progressive passes 4.3 Progressive carries 4.8 Passes into final third 1.8 Crosses completed 3.1 Successful take-ons 1.5 Stats via FBref

The Italian also managed 1.8 passes into the final third, alongside 1.5 successful take-ons per 90, proving he has all the ammunition needed to supply Sargent with the opportunity to further increase his already impressive goalscoring tally.

Whilst losing Rutter would be a huge blow for Farke’s side, it gives the club a great opportunity to invest in a similar talent to provide the goods in front of goal.

He’s cemented himself as a fan-favourite at Elland Road, but the pull of the Premier League is irresistible - with Sargent’s goalscoring talents having the ability to allow the supporters to forget about the departing Frenchman.