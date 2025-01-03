Mohamed Salah recently said that his prime goal for the 2024/25 campaign is to lift the Premier League trophy for a second time with Liverpool, and that success in the top flight comes before the Champions League.

This speaks of the drive behind Liverpool's talisman, who is surely angered by several years of whisker-thin misses against the Manchester City juggernaut.

To be sure, the Egypt sensation would take the prized continental title gladly, but given that Arne Slot's Reds are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal and with a game in hand, there are no excuses. Liverpool have to get the job done.

Salah isn't the first elite-class forward to dazzle Anfield's crowd during the 21st century, with the likes of Robbie Fowler (toward the end of his distinguished Reds career) and Fernando Torres providing incredible success to the number nine spot.

However, Luis Suarez would have to be the pick of the bunch, albeit he's been trumped by the almighty Salah now, as most Liverpool fans would surely agree.

When Liverpool sold Luis Suarez

The 2013/14 season was a thing of beauty for Liverpool. For the most part. It was like a staggering cinematic experience that failed to stick the landing, the denouement leaving a bitter taste as it fell awkwardly flat.

Preceding the days of Jurgen Klopp, the days of trophy-lifting, seat-raising, awe-inspiring successes, Liverpool tried to claim a maiden Premier League title. They failed, but Suarez produced a season-long performance for the ages, posting 31 goals and 13 assists across just 33 appearances.

Hailed as a "legend" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Uruguay icon gave his all and established himself as one of the best players across the continent, but he didn't want to give it another shot after Man City stole ahead and won the league. His energy was expended.

Barcelona sauntered in and paid £75m for Liverpool's world-class number nine and he went on to cement himself as one of the best forwards of his generation, winning four La Liga titles and the Champions League with La Blaugrana before moving to Atletico Madrid and claiming the Spanish top-flight trophy once more.

Liverpool: Record Departures # Player Sale 1. Philippe Coutinho £142m 2. Luis Suarez £75m 3. Fernando Torres £50m 4. Raheem Sterling £49m 5. Fabinho £40m Sourced via Football Transfers

Barcelona have been partial to Liverpool's attacking talent, since taking Phil Coutinho into their brood for a record fee, albeit to a wholly different effect. Now, they seek a member of Slot's frontline, and no, it's not Salah.

Barcelona eyeing Liverpool forward

As per Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona have retained their long-lasting interest in Luis Diaz and could seek to engineer a transfer this year.

Diaz reportedly earns £55k-per-week at Anfield and has been a topic of discussion for renewal in recent months after Barca's interest in the summer. However, this has been overshadowed by the outfit's rumbling contractual concerns.

The Colombia international's father has previously revealed that it is his son's dream to play at Camp Nou, so Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will need to pull all the stops to stave off any mounting interest and keep him on Merseyside over the coming years.

Losing Luis Diaz would be a disaster

Described as a "livewire" by journalist Peter Hall, Diaz ebbed and flowed within Klopp's system last year but has been in inspired showing this year, already tallying together 12 goals and three assists from 24 matches, 17 starts.

Barcelona cannot be allowed to sign a man who has hit his stride this term, with his role in Slot's attacking line so important that it might even be a bigger loss than that of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who - like Salah - is out of contract this summer and is being courted by Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best playmakers in the world, with pundit Jamie Carragher claiming that "it's like having Kevin De Bruyne playing at right-back" - such is his quality.

But Diaz's shock departure this year might strike a blow that Liverpool would be unable to recover from, especially with the forward market looking decidedly thin at the top end right now. It just wouldn't make sense.

Diaz's quality within Slot's system has perhaps been understated this term. With Diogo Jota spending time in the infirmary and Darwin Nunez still unable to find his shooting boots, the Colombian's dynamism and renewed clinical edge in front of goal have been invaluable to the success across multiple cylinders.

As per FBref, he actually ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League this season for goals scored, the top 5% for pass completion and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90, emphasising his balanced - and deadly - threat.

Slot's decision to shape him into a makeshift striker bears testament to the coach's tactical expertise and Diaz's remarkable ability to adapt and inflict damage through his many-faceted skill set.

Harking back to Trent, Liverpool would lose a significant chunk of their auxiliary creative firepower, but with Diaz out of the picture, big problems would arise, the frontline would be knocked out of kilter and Salah would be forced to carry a burden too heavy even for his deific shoulders.

Luis Diaz - Liverpool Stats by Position (24/25) Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 16 5 3 Centre-forward 5 6 0 Right winger 1 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's a bold thing to suggest, but losing Diaz might actually be a bigger blow than losing Alexander-Arnold, whose influence is unmatched among Premier League full-backs but, in Conor Bradley, Liverpool have an able deputy already.

The protean and dynamic qualities that the 27-year-old puts on the table speak volumes; would Liverpool actually be able to sign a fitting replacement? An upgrade?

Barcelona aren't exactly swimming in cash, but FSG will be wary of the growing interest in Diaz's signature as he continues to go from strength to strength under new management.

One thing's for certain: he can't be allowed to leave and probably needs to tie down to a new deal as a matter of priority. After Alexander-Arnold and Salah's deals are dealt with, naturally.

Barcelona seem to have a deep love for Liverpool's attacking talents, but Diaz must be convinced that Merseyside is the place for him, and that he need not walk the same path as his South American peer, Suarez, and head to La Liga.