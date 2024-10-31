It might have got a bit tense towards the end, but Tottenham Hotspur put in a stellar performance against Manchester City last night.

Ange Postecoglou's side went into the game with a lot to prove after their dismal display against Crystal Palace on the weekend and ended up booking their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

There were stand-out performers front to back from the North Londoners, and while Timo Werner and Pape Matar Sarr have taken up a lot of the headlines, and rightly so, there was another star who was sensational during his time on the pitch.

Werner and Sarr's performances

Yes, when talking about the best Spurs players from last night, it would be crazy not to start with Werner and Sarr, as, after all, it's thanks to their goals that the team will play Manchester United in the next round.

The German was the first to put the ball in the back of the net, doing so in just the eighth minute, and while he failed to add another to his tally, the former Chelsea man was a constant threat and, on another day, could have bagged himself a hat-trick.

In fact, had he not scored the opener, he would probably have been receiving pelters from the fans today, as during his 69 minutes of action, he took four shots and missed a big chance in the 15th minute.

Still, overall, it was an excellent shift from the 28-year-old, and he received a fully deserved 8/10 match rating from LondonWorld's Rahman Osman at full-time.

Fellow goalscorer Sarr received a slightly lower rating of 7/10 from Osman, and while that might sound a little harsh, it's probably fair, as aside from getting on the scoresheet, which ultimately proved vital, the young midfielder didn't do a lot else.

Now, that doesn't mean he was bad either, far from it, but his only other stand-out statistic from his 49 minutes of football was his 100% passing accuracy, and thanks to the player who replaced him at halftime, his presence wasn't really missed in the second 45.

Yves Bissouma's performance in numbers

Yes, the Spurs star who was at least as good, if not better, than Werner and Sarr was Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international replaced the young Senegalese star at half-time and proceeded to put in a monstrous performance at the heart of midfield, helping out in attack here and there but, most importantly, giving everything he had to ensure City couldn't get a second goal and draw level.

For example, in the dying embers of the game, it felt more and more likely that Pep Guardiola's men would finally break through, and at one point, it looked like they had, only for the 28-year-old to stick out his leg and block a shot on the line from Nico O'Reilly that had everyone else beat.

Unsurprisingly, Osman reserved his highest rating on the night for the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace, giving him a 9/10, and based on some of his statistics from the game, it's easy to see why.

In just 51 minutes of action, he maintained a passing accuracy of 92%, completed a long ball, lost the ball just a single time, blocked a shot, made two interceptions, one tackle, committed two fouls and made that dramatic clearance off the line.

Bissouma's game in numbers Minutes 51' Touches 18 Passing Accuracy 12/13 (92%) Long Balls (Accurate) 2 (1) Lost Possession 1 Blocked Shots 1 Interceptions 2 Tackles 1 Fouls 2 Clearances off the line 1 All Stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, Werner and Sarr deserve plenty of credit for scoring the goals last night, but Spurs came out of that second half without conceding a second goal, primarily thanks to the sensational efforts of Bissouma.