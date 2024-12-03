Leeds United's goal for the 2024/25 campaign is crystal clear: they want to gain promotion to the Premier League via the automatic spots in the Championship.

The Whites were forced to settle for the play-offs last season after a third-placed finish after 46 matches and eventually lost 1-0 to Southampton in the final at Wembley, after beating Norwich 4-0 in the semi-finals.

Daniel Farke's side will now be looking to finish in the top two to avoid the play-offs and go straight back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The West Yorkshire outfit are currently sat in third place in the Championship table and are three points behind Sheffield United at the top of the division, which means that they are within touching distance of their goal as it stands.

Leeds will need their key players to step up between now and the end of the season to help them achieve their goal, whilst it is also an opportunity for the stars of the team to prove that they are ready to make the step up to the top-flight, whether that is with the Whites or not.

Two Leeds players who have come in for plenty of praise for their performances so far this term are central midfielder Ao Tanaka and forward Wilfried Gnonto, who both have the potential to make the leap.

Ao Tanaka's form this season

The Japan international was brought in on a permanent deal from Fortuna Dusselfdorf during the summer transfer window after Glen Kamara was sold to Rennes, to bolster Farke's options in the middle of the park.

Tanaka was initially on the bench for the German head coach, with Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu the starters in midfield, before injuries to the first-choice pairing provided him and fellow summer recruit Joe Rothwell with an opportunity to thrive.

The Japanese maestro and the Bournemouth loanee have formed a solid partnership in midfield for the West Yorkshire outfit, and the former 2. Bundesliga man has been the pick of the pair of them.

Tanaka has provided an incredibly reliable presence in possession with a pass completion rate of 92% in the Championship, which shows that he rarely gives the ball away.

24/25 Championship Ao Tanaka Joe Rothwell Appearances 15 18 Pass accuracy 92% 90% Pass accuracy in own half 95% 94% Tackles + interceptions per game 3.5 1.0 Ball recoveries per game 5.2 2.2 Duel success rate 56% 48% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 26-year-old star has outperformed his midfield partner in and out of possession for the Whites so far this season.

It remains to be seen whether or not his current level of technical quality and defensive strength can translate to the Premier League, whilst Gnonto is another player who has shown potential to make the step up.

Wilfried Gnonto's form this season

The Italy U21 international had to play his role in the 2023/24 campaign as Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, who have both since moved on, stole the headlines with their performances.

Gnonto managed a return of eight goals and two assists in 36 appearances in Championship for Leeds, which was a solid but unspectacular haul for the young dynamo.

Summerville and Rutter leaving the club in the summer has provided the former Zurich star with an opportunity to shine as the main man at the top end of the pitch for the Whites, and his performances have reflected that.

Gnonto has already registered more assists (five) in the Championship this season than he managed in the whole of the 2023/24 campaign (two), which speaks to his increased responsibility in possession.

24/25 Championship Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 18 Goals 3 Big chances created 8 Assists 5 Dribbles completed per game 1.5 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Italian maestro has contributed with 11 goals and 'big chances' created combined in just 18 appearances in the division.

His return of five assists from eight 'big chances' created suggests that the wasteful nature of his teammates has prevented him from having more goal contributions to his name.

Whilst Tanaka and Gnonto have shown plenty of quality in the Championship in possession this term, Farke has a monstrous Leeds star who has showcased his Premier League class this season in Pascal Struijk.

Why Pascal Struijk is Premier League quality

The Dutch defender is already a relatively experienced player in the top-flight with 85 appearances across three seasons under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce.

Struijk, however, did not do enough in the 2022/23 campaign to keep Leeds in the Premier League, with a pass completion rate of 79% and two penalties committed in 29 outings.

The drop down to the Championship has provided the left-footed brute with an opportunity to develop his game and ensure that he is better prepared for the top-flight if the Whites can get back there.

Struijk, who was once described as a "monster" by writer Daniel Fraiz Martinez, has provided great quality in and out of possession at the heart of the defence for Leeds and looks to have improved in the areas he struggled in at Premier League level.

Pascal Struijk 22/23 Premier League 24/25 Championship Appearances 29 18 Pass accuracy 79% 92% Pass accuracy in opposition half 72% 88% Dribbled past per game 0.9x 0.3x Duel success rate 59% 61% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the 25-year-old has significantly improved his use of the ball under the coaching influence of Farke in West Yorkshire, as he is now reliable in possession - in his own half and in the opposition's half.

He has also improved his defensive work by not allowing players to dribble past him as frequently as he did in the Premier League, which suggests that forwards could find it more difficult to get by him now.

Therefore, Struijk could be ready to return to the Premier League and showcase a better version of himself in the division, with what will have been two years of Championship football to hone his skills.

Firstly, though, Leeds must ensure that they win promotion to the top-flight to provide the likes of Tanaka, Gnonto, and Struijk with the chance to shine at that level.