West Bromwich Albion fans will be hoping for a far more positive result next up in the Championship after a shock 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last match.

The promotion hopefuls should be boosted by the fact transfer deadline day saw them welcome in some fantastic last-ditch deals, which included the drama of EFL sharp shooter Adam Armstrong joining the Hawthorns ranks right at the death.

This could end up being a joyous reunion story for both Tony Mowbray and Armstrong, with the 27-year-old an absolute goal machine when previously under the 61-year-old's guidance at Blackburn Rovers, alongside also strutting his stuff with ease in the second tier with Southampton.

Armstrong's record under Mowbray

Indeed, the ex-Newcastle United centre-forward and Mowbray would end up being a match made in heaven at Ewood Park over multiple goal-laden campaigns.

Across four seasons with Mowbray at the helm, Armstrong would end up bagging a sizeable 64 strikes from 160 clashes, with their final campaign together - until now - seeing the potent attacker fire home a mammoth 28 goals from 40 Championship appearances.

Therefore, there will be an expectation in the air that Armstrong will be able to deliver the goods in a similarly explosive manner when donning West Brom blue and white, with the second-tier side's wasteful finishing letting them down in Devon.

The experienced EFL performer is just fresh off a promotion-winning season at the level too, where his ice-cold prowess in front of goal stood out once more, with 24 strikes coming his way from 49 games at St. Mary's.

Fitting in Armstrong to his starting lineup moving forward will give Mowbray somewhat of a selection headache to address, however, with this long-standing Baggies servant potentially axed for the 27-year-old to become his new team's leading man.

How Armstrong's signing could impact the West Brom squad

Jed Wallace might now be shoved out of the first team picture for Armstrong to take centre stage, with the seasoned West Brom forward struggling for large spells of this campaign.

He does have a goal and an assist next to his name since Mowbray took over the reins from the departing Carlos Corberan, but Grady Diangana has more of an apt reason to stay put as one of his new manager's starting strikers, having torn Portsmouth to shreds with two strikes in a recent 5-1 demolition job.

Wallace's league numbers (24/25) Stat - per 90 mins* Wallace Games played 27 Games started 5 Minutes* 27 mins Goals scored 1 Assists 1 Touches* 13.5 Accurate passes 6.0 (78%) Stats by Sofascore

That bumped up Diangana's second-tier goal total for the season to four strikes - which is far superior to Wallace's measly one when looking at the table above - with the 30-year-old no doubt fearful that he will fade back into the fringes of the team off the back of Armstrong's statement arrival.

With Karlan Grant also at Mowbray's disposal and boasting six league strikes, there does feel like a lack of space for the ex-Millwall man in his camp, with the Baggies number seven not even getting a look-in down the right wing now, owing to Tom Fellows making that position very comfortably his own.

With his contract up next summer, conversations will soon need to be had over the 5 foot 10 attacker's future at the club, with a concern that will gradually slide more and more down the pecking order.

It would be a sad ending for Wallace at the Hawthorns if he was moved on shortly, considering the "unbelievable" number seven - as he was once lauded by ex-Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell - does boast 13 goals and 14 assists from 120 West Brom appearances.

But, with Armstrong now coming through the door among other developments, Wallace's days at the Championship promotion chasers look to be numbered.