Sitting just five points adrift of the automatic promotion places in the Championship, Southampton could yet make an instant return to the Premier League under Russell Martin, who has more than found his feet at St Mary's this season. The Saints' most recent outing was one of their most impressive performances to date, as they eased past Swansea City to win 5-0 in front of their home fans.

As results continue to come, Southampton could yet improve even further too. Reports suggest that the Saints' transfer chief Darren Mowbray is particularly desperate to convince those at the club to move for one particular star striker at his former club.

Southampton transfer news

After suffering relegation last season, Southampton did well to keep hold of the majority of their star men. Whilst James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia left for West Ham United and Chelsea respectively, the likes of Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong stayed put to hand Martin a major boost of experience in his first season in charge. Now, the former Swansea boss could turn to the January transfer window to add further additions to a side he hopes will be capable of sealing automatic promotion to the Premier League. And that could include the arrival of one star striker.

According to Daily Record, Southampton Head of Recruitment Darren Mowbray is pleading for the club to sign Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski, who has also attracted the interest of both Celtic and Rangers ahead of the January transfer window. The striker would reportedly cost around £6.5m to match Aberdeen's record sale of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool in what would be a hefty winter deal. When the transfer window swings open in a matter of days, Miovski could certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if Mowbray gets his wish at St Mary's in the new year.

"Brilliant" Miovski could star in the Championship

Miovski's stats for Aberdeen this season prove that he's more than ready to make a big move to a club vying for Premier League promotion. The forward has scored 14 goals in 27 games in all competitions this season and, at 24-years-old, he looks set to get even better.

Earning plenty of praise as a result of his goalscoring exploits, Kelle Roos said, via The Press and Journal: “Bojan is brilliant. If you feed him, he will score. He always finds himself on the shoulder and Bojan always gets his body in front, Bojan can really be a threat from all angles. He can score from crosses, he has one-touch finishes.

"I have played with strikers who are also good shooters – but they don’t have anything near the mobility Bojan has. He’s a great striker and someone we all enjoy having in the team.”

Given the small margins in the Championship promotion race, the January transfer window could make all the difference for Southampton, especially if they beat others to Miovski's signature. The forward could be a game-changer for Martin, who has the job of closing the gap on Ipswich Town in England's second tier.