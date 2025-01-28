West Bromwich Albion fans loved having Carlos Corberan in charge but the Spaniard was never known to set his sides up to play the most attractive and daring football in attack.

Tony Mowbray, however, is known for wanting his teams to go gung-ho and that was evident for all to see last match at the Hawthorns as a first-half flurry of goals saw the Baggies sweep Portsmouth aside 5-1.

He is also known to get the very best out of up-and-coming talents across his extensive managerial career to date, with the promotion candidates having many exciting young talents in their ranks away from possessing more experienced faces such as Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley.

The 61-year-old could now unearth his next Jobe Bellingham with one exciting youngster in particular, as the 19-year-old got his first chances to shine at the Stadium of Light under Mowbray's watchful eye.

Jobe Bellingham's numbers under Mowbray

Indeed, the now Baggies manager gave Bellingham his first senior minutes on Wearside at the very start of the 2023/24 season, with the teenager never looking back from that point on.

It would only take the Borussia Dortmund target three games in the first team fold to start blowing away Black Cats supporters with his class, as a brace fell to him against Rotherham United all the way back in 2023.

In total, Bellingham would notch up four of his 15 goal contributions overall donning Sunderland red and white with Mowbray positioned at the helm, with his then-manager even referring to the midfield talent as a "diamond."

Mowbray will hope he can be as influential in his current job role with another rising star who he has already begun to wax lyrical about in similarly glowing terms.

Mowbray's next Jobe Bellingham

Despite only being 21 years of age himself, Isaac Price has already left quite an impression on the senior game with 16 senior Northern Ireland caps under his belt.

Price will be desperate to succeed at the Hawthorns too, having had to previously make a move out to Standard Liege to gain more minutes after struggling to ever break into the Everton first-team picture despite shining in the youth set-up.

Mowbray has already been impressed by his new £2.5m buy judging by comments after his debut off the bench versus Pompey, complimenting in particular the 21-year-old's "smooth" ability on the ball which was seen in his 89% pass accuracy come full-time.

He might well see shades of Bellingham already in the ex-Liege gem, with Price also capable of being a goalscorer from a number ten role, as seen in a hat-trick he scored for his national side from this position, alongside the fact the 5 foot 10 ace is comfortable in a whole range of midfield spots like his Sunderland counterpart.

Price's career numbers by position Position played Games played Goals scored Assists CM 60 2 2 DM 22 2 3 RM 18 0 0 AM 14 0 1 RW 2 0 0 LM 1 0 0 CB 1 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, Price has played in a staggering seven different positions across his career to date, with Bellingham's adaptability up in Wearside seeing him line up in five different positions too.

Like Mowbray managed to do with Bellingham at Sunderland, Price could significantly improve his game under the know-how of the 61-year-old across this season to come, having once been lauded as "outstanding" at Goodison Park by ex-Toffees teammate Asmir Begovic before his time at Merseyside fizzled out.

Now, he has the platform again to impress in the English game, with the potential for his first full campaign at West Brom to end with a stunning promotion.