West Ham United manager David Moyes is reported to be "also losing" a "popular" player as journalist Dean Jones shares some breaking news on X this afternoon.

West Ham set for busy last few days of January

As the February 1 deadline day fast approaches, it appears Moyes' side may be one of the busier clubs in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

It is believed the east Londoners are still exploring deals for FC Norsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman and Al-Ittihad forward Jota, with technical director Tim Steidten seemingly determined to bring in a winger.

A move for Osman has apparently stalled but not completely off, while a potential deal for Jota is said to also be on despite rumoured tax complications which threaten the transfer.

Amid these discussions, two Hammers players are being heavily linked to moving the opposite way. Both Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma could depart Rush Green before deadline day, as reported by ExWHUemployee, who even suggested that the club could sign both Osman and Jota if both of Moyes' players go.

“It appears that Betis are leading the way with the fact that our former manager Manuel Pellegrini is their manager and he was in fact the man that originally bought Fornals to East London," said Ex on Fornals' future last week (via West Ham Way).

“The Spanish side hope to complete this signing this window. This could free up further funds and if Benrahma can be sold it raises the chances of us signing both Osman and Jota the two original targets."

Fornals, who helped to confirm West Ham's place in the Europa Conference League final last season with his added-time winner against AZ Alkmaar, has started just four Premier League games this season and finds himself behind in Moyes' pecking order.

Fornals "closer" to Betis with Moyes "losing" player

Journalist Dean Jones has shared an update on Fornals today via X, and it appears West Ham are "also losing" Fornals who is "getting closer" to joining Real Betis.

If the Spaniard does depart for Betis, he will be fondly remembered. Insider and West Ham website Claret & Hugh labelled Fornals a "popular" player, not least given his European heroics, with Moyes also calling him great team player.

Pablo Fornals stats in all competitions since joining West Ham Number (via Transfermarkt) Goals 23 Assists 19 Appearances 203 Bookings 12 Minutes played 12,206

“Pablo is a player that we really like," said the Scotsman to West Ham's official website. "He is a great energetic player who does great work for the team, and he also has a knack for coming up with goals. There was the one at Bournemouth and in the semi-final. He has been a great team player over the last two years, and I have really enjoyed working with him. He is a great boy.”