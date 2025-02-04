Everton completed the signing of Flamengo midfielder Carlos Alcaraz on transfer deadline day, providing David Moyes with his first signing - and the first of The Friedkin Group era.

Should the Argentinian meet an undisclosed number of Premier League starts, a mandatory €15m (£12m) buy option will be activated. It's a promising signing, but the former Southampton talent isn't a centre-forward.

It's the elusive area of priority, the area that many thought would be the first port of call in the market. Alas, Everton must make do with what they've got - why didn't they sign a striker?

Why Everton didn't sign a striker

Signing Alcaraz was an astute move. With Dwight McNeil out injured, it adds an attacking dimension to the industrious Everton midfield. However, fans will be disappointed that a number nine wasn't brought in.

It's a move that will hopefully knit the attacking positions together and aid the existing centre-forwards. Beto looks set to lead the line for the foreseeable with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured.

Everton Forwards in the Premier League (24/25) Player Apps Goals Assists Iliman Ndiaye 23 6 0 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 22 3 1 Jack Harrison 19 0 0 Jesper Lindstrom 19 0 0 Beto 15 3 0 Dwight McNeil 13 3 3 Armando Broja 5 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The Guinea-Bissau forward notched two goals as the Toffees thrashed relegation rivals Leicester City last week and has remained at Goodison Park despite speculation concerning a move away.

Moreover, efforts were made to shore up the frontline. A variety of names were considered, most notably of which is Evan Ferguson, with official proposals made for the Brighton striker before he completed a deadline day loan move to West Ham United.

Beto's inconsistency, Armando Broja's injury and a bit of both for Calvert-Lewin mean that the Blues faithful will be anxious over the goalscoring calibre.

January is a notoriously difficult time to bring in the right player, but this makes it all the more frustrating that things didn't work out at Everton for Moise Kean, who is now reaching his potential in Italy.

Everton must rue selling Moise Kean

In 2019, before Everton really fell apart under Farhad Moshiri, Kean was welcomed for £25m. A talented young g