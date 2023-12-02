West Ham United continued their stunning European form in midweek by securing a 1-0 win against TSC in the Europa League, which now affords them the luxury of resting key players for the final match of the group stage.

Since the start of the 2021/22 season, West Ham have won a total of 22 European matches, reaching a semi-final and winning the Europa Conference League in that time, while equalling Real Madrid’s win total in the process.

David Moyes could lead them on another stunning run in the continent after Christmas, but until their knockout stage matches, the focus will be on the Premier League.

They face Crystal Palace on Sunday and having won their previous four games; they head into the tie full of confidence.

The Scot will freshen things up against the Eagles and we at Football FanCast predict that he will make five changes from the 1-0 win during midweek - while also deploying a 4-2-3-1 formation.

1 GK – Alphonse Areola

The first change will be a rotation of the goalkeepers, with the Frenchman replacing Lukasz Fabianski between the posts.

The Pole has played in four European ties so far this season, conceding just two goals in the process, yet has still to make an appearance in the Premier League.

Areola has started all league ties this season, but he will be aiming to secure just his second clean sheet against Palace.

2 RB – Ben Johnson

The Englishman will retain his place from the European clash due to doubts over Vladimir Coufal’s fitness.

The defender was left behind for the midweek tie alongside Mohammed Kudus due to them having “flu-like symptoms”, according to Moyes.

This means Johnson will play twice in four days and Moyes will be hoping this doesn’t come at a cost.

3 CB – Kurt Zouma

Moyes will drop Konstantinos Mavropanos in place of the returning Kurt Zouma for the Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Frenchman was rested against TSC and therefore should be fresh to play a starring role as West Ham go looking for another three points in the league.

Zouma has captained the club in all but two of their domestic ties this term and will take the armband once again.

4 CB – Nayef Aguerd

The Moroccan international has become the preferred partner for Zouma at the heart of the West Ham defence, and they have starred on numerous occasions this season.

He joined the club for £30m in the summer of 2022 and, despite injury problems disrupting his debut season in London, he has become a key figure this term.

5 LB – Emerson Palmieri

Aaron Cresswell started the victory against TSC, yet Emerson will come back into the starting XI for the tie at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Italian defender has featured in all but two of West Ham’s matches this season, chipping in with two assists and Moyes will be hoping he is at his attacking best against Palace.

6 CM – Edson Alvarez

Moyes signed the Mexican international during the summer transfer window for £35m and it looks like a shrewd piece of business.

Hailed as “tenacious” and a “superb tackler” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his displays at Ajax, Edson Alvarez has enjoyed a solid start to his West Ham career.

Losing Declan Rice was a big blow in the summer, but the 26-year-old already looks like an ideal heir for the Arsenal gem. He has missed only two league ties so far and will be thrust into the squad after being rested against TSC.

7 CM – James Ward-Prowse

The former Southampton starlet has been arguably the best summer signing by Moyes, especially with his attacking output.

Related Latest West Ham injury news, expected return dates, suspensions FFC keeps you up to date with all the latest West Ham United news involving injuries and suspensions.

The midfielder has already registered ten assists and scored twice in 19 matches in all competitions and these numbers will continue to get better.

He will form a central midfield partnership alongside Alvarez and Moyes will be hoping their respective qualities can help the club to another three points.

8 RW – Pablo Fornals

With Kudus missing the game against TSC due to illness, Moyes will retain the services of Pablo Fornals on the right wing and avoid taking a gamble with the former Ajax gem.

Fornals played the full 90 minutes in midweek and put on a decent showing. The winger made one key pass, delivered one successful cross and won two of his three dribble attempts.

The Spaniard has started just once in the Premier League all season, but he will be unleashed from the first whistle by Moyes against the Eagles as he won't want to rush Kudus back to action.

9 AM – Tomas Soucek

The Czech midfielder has enjoyed a decent goalscoring run this season, scoring seven times across all competitions, and Moyes will continue to utilise him in an attacking midfield role.

Although primarily operating slightly deeper, Soucek has netted in his previous two Premier League ties whilst playing in an advanced role and Moyes will be hoping for more of the same against Palace.

10 LW – Lucas Paqueta

Said Benrahma started against TSC on the left of a three-man attack, yet failed to showcase his true abilities and this opens the door for Lucas Paqueta to come back into the starting XI.

Five goals and an assist in 18 games is a decent record, but Moyes will be hoping for more from the Brazilian on the left-hand side, especially with his potential to cause chaos against opposition defences.

11 ST – Danny Ings

Divin Mubama made his first start of the season in midweek, yet he will drop back to the bench for the upcoming league tie against Palace.

With Michail Antonio injured and Bowen likely not available, the man tasked with leading the line will be Danny Ings.

The former Aston Villa striker has failed to find the back of the net in 14 appearances this term and Moyes will be hoping this goal drought can end on Sunday against a Palace defence which has conceded 18 goals so far this term.

His experience could be crucial, but don’t be surprised to see Mubama make an appearance from the bench at some stage.

West Ham’s predicted XI vs Crystal Palace – GK - Areola, RB - Johnson, CB - Zouma, CB - Aguerd, LB - Emerson; CM - Ward-Prowse, CM - Alvarez; RW - Fornals, CAM - Soucek, LW - Paqueta; ST - Ings