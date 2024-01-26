West Ham United have completed their first piece of transfer business this month by securing midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan until the end of the season.

The Englishman made just ten appearances for Manchester City this term and a move to London could reinvigorate him.

It is a wise move by David Moyes to bring him on board. Could Moyes perhaps make a move for another Premier League star in the coming days?

West Ham’s search for new signings

According to TalkSPORT, West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this month as the Magpies look to ease their concerns over breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea have also been offered the player and Newcastle are hoping for between £18m and £20m, which, on the surface, could be a solid deal for Moyes to make, especially with Wilson’s record in the top flight.

One thing that the Irons need is a reliable centre-forward if they hope to potentially claim another trophy under Moyes and Wilson could be an ideal candidate, especially as he is much better than Danny Ings.

The stats that show why Callum Wilson is better than Danny Ings

Throughout his career, Wilson has played 215 Premier League matches and scored 86 goals, while Ings has featured in 216 games in the top flight, but has netted 70 goals during those matches.

This means Wilson has netted once every 2.5 matches, while Ings scores once every three games and this ratio could tempt Moyes into making a concrete offer for the striker.

The current Irons' striker has not enjoyed the best of times since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, scoring only ten goals during the previous 18 months.

Callum Wilson's domestic stats since the start of last season 2022/23 2023/24 Goals 18 7 Assists 5 1 Shots on target per game 1.1 1.3 Big chances created 5 1 Goal frequency (minutes per goal) 105 104 Stats via Sofascore

In comparison, the Newcastle forward has netted 26 goals since the start of last season and while this term has not been as prolific, he has still outperformed Ings.

Indeed, during 2023/24 so far, the former Bournemouth star has not only registered more goal contributions (eight vs zero) but also more shots on target per 90 (1.86 vs 0.76), more shot-creating actions (15 vs 12) and more touches in the opposition penalty area (59 vs 13) and these figures clearly show who would be the better option for Moyes.

Wilson was hailed as “incredible” by Eddie Howe at the beginning of last season, and he played a vital role in the Magpies securing their first top four finish since the 2002/03 season.

This season has not been as impressive, yet the 31-year-old marksman has still bagged seven league goals despite missing 14 matches through a variety of injury issues.

If Moyes can get back fit and firing, then his goals could go a long way to leading West Ham to yet another top eight finish under the Scot.

The club are also into the last 16 of the Europa League and the former Manchester United boss lead his charges to another continental trophy with Wilson's help at the top end of the pitch.

The signing of Philipps is a big coup and a move for Wilson would also be a big statement of intent by the Irons as they chase glory and go in search of an upgrade on Ings.