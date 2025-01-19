Everton manager David Moyes needs to get his attack firing if he is to prevent the club from slipping into the Championship.

The Toffees have scored just 15 goals in their 20 Premier League games so far this term, which is the worst record in the top flight.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a shadow of his former self, while the likes of Beto and Jesper Lindstrom have failed to offer much going forward.

Jack Harrison, too, has been poor in the current campaign. Could he be a player that Moyes will bring the best out of?

Jack Harrison's season in numbers

In 21 games for the Toffees during 2024/25, Harrison has failed to score or even register a single assist for the club.

The winger has created just three big chances in the top flight, while averaging 0.8 key passes per game and succeeding with only 32% of his dribble attempts too, proving how ineffective he has been for the Merseyside club this term.

Jack Harrison's stats for Everton (Premier League only) Metric 2023/24 2024/25 Goals 3 0 Assists 3 0 Big chances created 5 3 Shots per game 1.2 0.8 Successful dribbles per game 1 0.6 Via Sofascore

A new manager might just be what Harrison needs to improve and finally demonstrate his true skills at Goodison Park.

If Moyes isn’t enough, perhaps a new signing would do the job, as the manager is eyeing a swoop for a right-back who loves to get forward often…

Everton eyeing move for Championship full back

According to reports from ESPN Netherlands, Everton are keen on signing Coventry City defender Milan van Ewijk this month as Moyes looks to bolster his options.

AS Roma and Fulham are the other two clubs who remain keen on the player, meaning the Toffees face some competition to land the right-back.

Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman aren’t getting any younger, while Nathan Patterson has endured his fair share of injury issues of late, suggesting this position is a priority for Moyes, which is why he is looking at the EFL star.

Milan Van Ewijk could revive Jack Harrison

The Dutchman has always been a confident player, praising himself way back in 2019, saying: "I'm a fierce right back who can attack well, but also defend well and I'm in good shape. I can certainly be found in the front. Last season I also gave a number of assists. I'll show the rest during the matches."

This season for the Sky Blues, Van Ewijk has registered three goal contributions, created seven big chances, and averaged one key pass per game in the second tier.

When compared to his positional peers in the Championship, the defender ranks in the top 9% for carries into the final third (1.19) per 90 and the top 25% for progressive carries (2.38) per 90, demonstrating his attacking qualities.

If he can showcase this boundless energy and attacking desire at Everton, he and Harrison could form a dream duo on the right flank, as the Coventry star could provide endless running down the flank to create space for the Englishman to come inside onto his favoured left foot.

Van Ewijk has the quality to create 'big chances' from right-back and that could draw attention from opposition defenders, which could then open space for Harrison to come infield and have more opportunities to showcase his quality in the final third.

Bringing him to Merseyside would certainly, therefore, be a wise move by the club and potentially give Moyes a better chance of making his second spell at Goodison Park a success.