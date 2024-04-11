It's been an interesting season for West Ham United this year, with some spectacular highs - mostly in Europe - and some miserable lows.

David Moyes might not have the entire fanbase behind him at the moment, but as things stand, he has led the Hammers up to seventh in the Premier League and into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League to boot.

However, Jarrod Bowen's injury has ruled the incredibly gifted forward out of tonight's clash with Bayer Leverkusen, so Moyes will have to turn to one of his most reliable performers in his stead.

Jarrod Bowen's season so far

It's been another fantastic season of top-flight football for the former Hull City ace, one in which he has undoubtedly silenced his doubters - if there were even any left at this point.

In his 40 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions this year, the 27-year-old phenom has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists, meaning he is averaging a goal involvement every 1.4 games, which is equal to the highly rated Phil Foden, showing the level at which the Irons star has been operating at this year.

Jarrod Bowen's season Competition Premier League Europa League FA Cup League Cup Appearances 31 6 1 2 Goals 15 1 1 2 Assists 5 3 0 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.64 0.66 1.00 1.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the Leominster-born ace has been highly effective in the Europa League as well, scoring one goal and providing three assists in six appearances, or more accurately, just 460 minutes. This means he is averaging a goal involvement every 115 minutes in Europe's second most prestigious competition.

In all, the 5 foot 9 superstar has been an essential cog in Moyes' machine this season, and so his absence from arguably their most crucial game of the season is nothing short of a disaster, especially as the game is against Xabi Alonso's immaculate and practically unstoppable Leverkusen.

That said, there is one player who might be able to do a job for the Scotsman tonight.

Why Moyes should turn to Michail Antonio

Now, Bowen has primarily played as a centre-forward for the Irons this season, and there is no reason to think he wouldn't have played in this role again tonight had he been fit.

Therefore, to allow Mohammed Kudus to remain out wide where he has spent most of the season, the player to replace the Englishman must be capable of playing up top, which leaves two realistic options off the bench: Danny Ings or Michail Antonio.

Neither striker has had a particularly great season to date, but while Antonio has missed a large chunk through injury, Ings has simply been relegated to a bench role, which means it's almost certainly going to be the former who leads the line tonight.

Antonio vs Ings in 23/24 Player Antonio Ings Appearances 24 25 Goals 4 1 Assists 2 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.25 0.04 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, while the 5 foot 11 "monster," as journalist Paul Brown has dubbed him, has missed 17 games this year due to a knee problem, he has still been able to make 24 appearances for the Hammers. In these, he has scored four goals - two of which have come in the last month - and provided two assists, proving that he can still do it.

In contrast, the former Southampton marksman has scored just a single goal from 25 mostly substitute appearances.

Ultimately, Antonio is not going to be able to reproduce Bowen's output tonight or the all-around threat he brings. However, he can still be a thorn in Leverkusen's side and a facilitator for the likes of Kudus and Lucas Paquetá, which might just be enough.