Everton have enjoyed their fair share of cult heroes during the Premier League era. Duncan Ferguson initially joined on a brief loan spell from Rangers before going on to win the FA Cup with the club just a few months later.

The Scot ended his career with the Toffees having netted 72 goals for the club and is still fondly remembered by the supporters.

Marouane Fellaini is another cult icon. The Belgian - famed for his Sideshow Bob haircut - shone during his time at Everton, scoring 33 goals in 171 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit.

His performances on the pitch were iconic. Arguably the finest signing in the Premier League era for Everton was that of Tim Cahill, who played for the club for eight seasons.

Tim Cahill's Everton statistics

After starring for Millwall from 1998 until 2004, culminating in an FA Cup final appearance against Manchester United, Cahill joined the Toffees ahead of the 2004/05 season.