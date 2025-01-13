Everton will be hoping David Moyes can work his magic once again in Merseyside and take the club from the bottom reaches of the Premier League table to the top half, perhaps even taking them into Europe again.

His first task at the Toffees will be to steer the club through the January transfer window, signing a couple of quality players who can make a difference in their relegation fight, while also moving on some deadwood.

The latter aspect is perhaps more pertinent. Moyes might not have a massive budget to work with unless players are moved on for transfer fees this month.

With several of the squad underperforming this term, the Scot could bring in some funds which will allow him to bolster his team across several areas.

According to TEAMtalk, the Friedkin Group are willing to back Moyes and the club are seeking to bring in a new winger and full-back to the club this month.

Two signings will certainly be welcomed, but recent news has emerged of a potential departure from Goodison Park.

It's one that could potentially replicate Ademola Lookman's exit with the player now shining in Italy.

Ademola Lookman's numbers since leaving Everton

Lookman scored just four goals in 48 appearances for the Toffees, although one did come against Manchester City during the 4-0 win during the 2016/17 campaign.

After no league goals in 2018/19, Lookman joined RB Leipzig for a fee in the region of £22.5m that summer and it looked like some good business by Everton.

He struggled over the next few years until making the move to Atalanta in 2022, but under Gian Piero Gasperini, the Nigeria international has gone from strength to strength.

He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists during his maiden season in Italy, before bumping these numbers up to 17 and ten during the following year.

It was the Europa League final last season which saw the continent turn heads, as Lookman scored a stunning treble which not only allowed Atalanta to claim the trophy but also ended Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten run.

Nine goals in 16 league games throughout 2024/25 have fired Atalanta to an unlikely title challenge and there is no doubt Lookman could be ready to take the next step by moving to a bigger side in the near future.

This sequence of events could well repeat itself in some way, shape or form if a big-name player leaves Goodison this month.

Big-name Everton player could leave in 2025

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has snubbed offers to extend his contract at Everton, meaning he is free to leave Goodison for nothing at the end of the current season.

With this in mind, the club reportedly could sell him during the winter window in order to pocket a fee for the striker, helping to fund Moyes’ ambitions.

According to journalist Alan Nixon (via GIVEMESPORT) Atalanta are reportedly in talks with Calvert-Lewin to bring the player to Serie A this month.

Nixon states that a club representative from the Italian side was reportedly in Merseyside ready to secure a pre-contract deal.

Gasperini's are in a title race and this may perhaps suggest that the manager could be tempted to bring the Englishman to Atalanta this month to bolster his attacking options.

Much will depend on just how keen Moyes will be on losing the striker, especially as he might need to find a replacement over the next couple of weeks.

If a decent offer comes in, however, it makes sense to take the money and run rather than losing Calvert-Lewin for nothing in just a few months, freeing up £100k-per-week in the process.

So, is selling him actually a good idea?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s season in numbers

It wasn’t so long ago that Calvert-Lewin was Everton’s talisman. Indeed, with the club fighting relegation towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the striker scored against Crystal Palace in the 3-2 comeback win which saw the Toffees maintain their status in the top flight.

Following the match, he was hailed as a “hero” by writer Adam Jones, producing arguably the most important goal of his career and it should have been the catalyst for him to kick on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's statistics at Everton Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 38 8 3 2022/23 18 2 1 2021/22 18 5 2 2020/21 39 21 3 2019/20 41 15 1 2018/19 38 8 3 2017/18 44 8 5 2016/17 20 5 2 Via Transfermarkt

Despite this, injury issues persisted as the Englishman missed a total of 21 Premier League games the following season, managing to find the back of the net on just two occasions.

Things did improve last term, netting eight goals for the club as they managed to avoid relegation once again, but it appears his luck is out, especially considering how poor the striker has been throughout 2024/25.

While his injury problems appear to have cleared, Calvert-Lewin has scored just two Premier League goals in 2024/25.

Across these games, the Toffees frontman has a goal conversion percentage of just 5%, while averaging just 1.9 shots per game, creating one big chance while succeeding with only 35% of his dribble attempts.

While these statistics make for grim reading, comparing him to his fellow positional peers in the top flight proves exactly why Everton must sell him for a fee this month.

Calvert-Lewin ranks in the bottom 10% for non-penalty goals (0.13) and shot-creating actions (1.24) per 90, while even ranking in the bottom 50% for total shots (2.41) and successful take-ons (0.46) per 90 in the Premier League this season.

These numbers are poor indeed. Sean Dyche may have persisted with the centre-forward, but Moyes might not be so forgiven, especially if he can bring in a replacement between now and the end of the transfer window.

A move away from the pressure cooker environment of the Premier League might just be the best thing for Calver-Lewin.

If he does go on to shine in Serie A with Atalanta, then Moyes may have repeated the club’s error of selling Lookman far too hastily.

Judging by his numbers this season, the most logical thing to do is move him on. The next few weeks could be interesting indeed.