David Moyes was given a reprieve from what could have become an insurmountable predicament as West Ham United dispatched Brentford in the Premier League on Monday night, talisman Jarrod Bowen bagging a hat-trick.

The Irons have just emerged from a dismal run of form that had soured the atmosphere in east London, with the previous win coming in the late days of December.

Now, West Ham must build, with a trip to Merseyside this afternoon to face off against relegation-threatened Everton, who last won in the Premier League against Burnley on December 16th.

West Ham team news vs Everton

Lucas Paqueta's anticipated return last time out did much to rekindle the offensive fluency, and even if the Brazilian playmaker did not enjoy his most eye-catching appearance, the impact of his return was certainly felt.

Out-of-sorts winger Maxwel Cornet is set to miss a few weeks of action, however, that is the extent of the Hammers' injury issues, with Aaron Cresswell also given the green light.

Kalvin Phillips could return to the fold after missing out against Thomas Frank's Bees due to suspension, and while the England international has endured a torrid start to his loan spell, it may be a good idea for Moyes to unleash him from the outset.

Why Kalvin Phillips must be unleashed vs Everton

To put it plainly, Phillips has not enjoyed a good start under Moyes' tutelage, moving to the club from Manchester City on a six-month loan deal after languishing on the periphery with the Treble winners.

It's been a long few years since the England international was basking in prominence at Elland Road with Leeds United, but while he's fallen by the wayside there is latent quality in abundance that needs harnessing and focussing, and now that West Ham have ended their tough spell Phillips might find his performance improve in the centre of the park.

Kalvin Phillips PL Stats with Leeds (20/21) Stat # Matches played 29 Goals 1 Assists 2 Pass completion 85% Key passes per game 1.2 Tackles per game 2.6 Interceptions per game 1.6 Clearances per game 1.7 Successful duels per game 5.3 (52%) Dribbles per game 0.7 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

It's hard to put into words just how good Paqueta is, but perhaps the best way to look at it is that, yes, he didn't have his best game against Brentford but it's certainly no surprise that his comeback aligns with a return to form and an emphatic one at that.

The influential ace had been sidelined since West Ham's previous Premier League victory against Arsenal (well, look at that), so Phillips has not actually had the honour of playing alongside the "mind-boggling" talent, as Paqueta was once dubbed by Declan Rice.

Moreover, the 5 foot 10 Phillips ranks among the top 8% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion and the top 8% for passes attempted per 90, as per FBref, so the synergy that could be found with these contrasting yet well-matched skill sets is exactly what West Ham need to win against a resilient Everton side that will be buoyed by a roaring Goodison Park crowd.

Ultimately, West Ham have more work to do until they are firmly away from the chasm of poor form, and though Phillips has enjoyed a miserable start to life in London, he has been regarded as a midfield "machine" - as said by reporter Jordan Campbell - in the past and could now find his feet with Paqueta fit and firing once again.