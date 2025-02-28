What does the future hold in store for Everton?

For one, a brand-new stadium. Modernistic and majestic, Bramley Moore will come to life with a roaring din of Toffees supporters, charged by an exciting new era.

It may well have played host to Championship football in its maiden year, were it not for David Moyes and The Friedkin Group.

Moyes is Everton's most successful contemporary manager, leading the Merseysiders across 11 years before being anointed as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United in 2013.