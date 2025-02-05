Everton strengthened David Moyes’ squad on transfer deadline day after making one new signing, their only addition of the window. The Toffees signed versatile attacking player Carlos Alcaraz, who has previously had a stint at Southampton, which included a goal away to Arsenal.

The Argentine, who can play as a number ten or even as a false nine, joined on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo on a loan deal until the end of the season.

His quality in the final third and Premier League experience will certainly help the Toffees in their quest for survival. They are currently 16th with 26 points to their name, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Moyes’ side missed out on another attacking reinforcement on deadline day after reports suggested that they tried to sign Tom Fellows.

Why Everton wanted Tom Fellows

The Merseysiders had reportedly sent off a £15m bid to sign West Bromwich Albion winger Fellows, a player who has been a long-term target.

However, TEAMTalk claim that no bid was actually submitted, due to the signing of Alcaraz and the fact the Baggies did not want to sell their star man so late on in the window. They may, however, revise their interest in the summer.