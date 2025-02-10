Bournemouth have got Everton's number, with the Toffees losing their fourth match in succession against the South Coast side on Sunday, bowing out of the FA Cup in the fourth round.

This isn't the be-all and end-all for David Moyes' rejuvenated team, having clinched three successive wins in the Premier League to create ample breathing room at the bottom end of the table.

Everton are battling injuries, stripped of bodywork but still producing coherent and determined performances that look a world away from the colourless football under Sean Dyche's wing.

How Moyes is combating injuries at Everton

Everton's deficiency on the fitness front is concerning, to be sure, but recent results in the Premier League do highlight the club's strength in a new system.

The lead-up to Moyes' appointment saw the Merseysiders fail to score across eight of ten Premier League matches, and they have bagged eight goals from four fixtures since.

This is all the more impressive when considering the forwards are dropping like flies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti and Dwight McNeil all sidelined.

Every cloud though, ay. With McNeil not expected to return just yet, new recruit Charly Alcaraz may be tasked with fighting from the opening whistle once again in the coming days - with Liverpool heading to Goodison for a crunch top-flight contest.

Moyes may have a star in the Argentine midfielder.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Moyes could have Everton's new Tim Cahill waiting in the wings

It's safe to say that Everton must be sick of the sight of Bournemouth, with their Saturday win at Goodison extending the Toffees' record against the Cherries to eight defeats from ten fixtures in all competitions.

However, Alcaraz's debut was hailed by the likes of correspondent Paddy Boyland, who praised the dynamic ace for giving Everton "something different in midfield."

His swashbuckling style is characterised by throttle-shaking movements and a desire to drive play into dangerous areas, where he or his teammates can find space to shoot.

Everton might have failed to address issues at centre-forward and on the right flank, but this signing adds impetus and depth to a side that has walked with strong footing over the past few weeks, no longer pressed within the thickness of the relegation zone.

And given that he was signed on loan with an obligatory £13m buy option at the end of the season, this might prove to be a shrewd deal indeed given that Juventus were keen on snapping up their former loanee for a £40m fee last year.

Replacing the less mobile Abdoulaye Doucoure for the final 25 minutes in the FA Cup, the 22-year-old hit the woodwork from a free-kick, took 23 touches, won his only contested ground duel and placed two key passes for teammates, as per Sofascore.

Typically playing off the striker's back, Alcaraz's style almost gives rise to memories of Tim Cahill, one of Everton's finest Premier League stars and a linchpin throughout the bulk of Moyes' first regime.

With 226 games and 56 highlight goals to his name in the English top flight, the retired Australian star was described as Everton's "talisman" by Phil Neville, who continued to stress that the versatile player was "right up there" with the best of the best in the club's storied modern history.

Everton - Record Premier League Scorers Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Romelu Lukaku 141 68 2. Duncan Ferguson 239 60 3. Dominic Calvert-Lewin 235 57 4. Tim Cahill 226 56 5. Kevin Campbell 145 45 Stats via Transfermarkt

Competent as a box-to-box midfielder and dangerous as a makeshift striker, Alcaraz could certainly do worse than take a leaf from the Aussie star's book, and given that Moyes has been behind the new Everton signing, it feels like he's looking to repeat his own trick in dynamising the Everton attack.