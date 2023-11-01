West Ham United host Arsenal in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they aim to reach the quarter-finals for only the second time in six seasons.

With David Moyes' side currently faltering in the Premier League - winning just one of their last four matches - a mouth-watering cup tie is what the Scotsman needs to inject some positivity around the London stadium.

The Hammers fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Everton last time out, which won't fill supporters with hope that an upset is possible against the Gunners, but the magic of the cup has the capacity to serve up shock results, as seen with Newcastle United's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the third round.

West Ham team news vs Arsenal

Despite the calibre of opponent, West Ham should make several changes to the side that tasted defeat on Sunday, with Moyes expected to throw two ex-Gunners, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Lukasz Fabianski into the defensive fold.

Meanwhile, Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez both face Premier League suspensions after picking up their fifth yellow cards of the season, but the pair are available in the Carabao Cup and will serve their bans this weekend against Brentford.

Moyes' major issue is in the striking department. While Michail Antonio's form has tailed off and Danny Ings is flattering to deceive - the pair scoring just two goals between them this season - the Hammers were also hit with the news that talented academy striker Divin Mubama has reportedly turned down a contract extension at the club.

The 19-year-old is entering the final year of his deal in east London and is clearly unhappy with Moyes' reluctance to give him opportunities to impress in the first-team, despite scoring 54 goals in 86 appearances for the Hammers underage groups.

Whilst losing Mubama would be a devastating blow, West Ham have another sensational young striker lined up to replace him, should he depart, in the shape of Callum Marshall.

Callum Marshall's season in numbers

Ings is perhaps nailed on start against Arsenal but that news has left supporters disgruntled about Moyes' reluctance to provide youngsters a chance to shine in the cup, with 18-year-old Marshall staking his claim for an opportunity in the senior team.

The teenage prodigy is currently the most sought-after striker in Premier League 2 having plundered an eye-watering 11 goals in seven appearances, including hat-tricks against Leeds United U21's and Middlesbrough U21's.

Described by Antonio Mango as "insane" for his electricity and ruthlessness in front of goal, Marshall has made the seamless transition into the U21's this term after producing incredible numbers last season, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances across the U18's Premier League and the FA Youth Cup.

A menace on the shoulder of the last defender with his lightning pace and composed when sent through on goal, the youngster has been dubbed as 'electric' by West Ham's official website, underlying how truly brilliant he's been.

Callum Marshall's goal-scoring record each season (Games/Goals) 2023/24 8 games / 11 goals 2022/23 35 games / 21 goals 2021/22 20 games / 10 goals

While the plaudits have streamed in for the youngster, so have the accolades. He was awarded the September Player of the Month award in PL2 after netting four goals in three appearances and was also named in the Northern Ireland squad earlier this month for their EURO 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Slovenia.

He made his senior international debut in the 1-0 defeat away to Denmark in June and looked to have scored a dramatic late equaliser before VAR ruled it out.

Michael O'Neill gave the youngster the opportunity to shine on the international stage and he delivered. If Moyes unleashes him into the first-team fold at West Ham, he could do similar and set the London stadium alight.

While the Gunners offer a stern test this evening, perhaps young Marshall can be something of a secret weapon, ahead of the likes of Mubama, Ings and co.