Everton secured back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season and the second David Moyes era is certainly underway.

In what was always likely going to be a tight match, the Toffees came out on top thanks to a penalty in the first half which was scored by Iliman Ndiaye and ended up securing all three points.

The Merseyside outfit finished the game with ten men as Orel Mangala had to leave the pitch due to injury, with Everton making all of their subs. The club had to battle hard to take the three points.

This win gives them breathing space from the relegation zone and Moyes has Ndiaye to thank for that.

Iliman Ndiaye’s game in numbers vs Brighton

Operating on the left wing against the Seagulls, Ndiaye enjoyed a positive display for the Toffees. Of course, he scored the winner, but the Senegal international also attempted two dribbles, took 41 touches while winning 100% of his aerial duels during the game.

Defensively, he did struggle slightly, losing possession 13 times while winning only three of his eight contested ground duels, but the Everton faithful will forgive this due to his penalty.

Key statistics - Brighton vs Everton Stat Highest-Ranked Accurate passes Lewis Dunk (119) Key passes Joel Veltman, Jan Paul Van Hecke and Yasin Ayari (2) Tackles Idrissa Gueye (8) Shots on target Iliman Ndiaye and Joao Pedro (1) Ground duels won Idrissa Gueye (10) Via Sofascore

Several of the starting XI played well in the victory, but there were a couple who failed to step up when it mattered most.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was arguably the worst performer on the pitch for the Goodison Park outfit, as Ndiaye’s penalty certainly saved him.

Abdoulaye Doucoure struggles vs Brighton

Doucoure was deployed directly behind striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Brighton, but he didn’t influence the game at all, despite being in a creative position.

Indeed, the midfielder took just 28 touches while completing 19 passes during his time on the pitch. Attacking-wise, Doucoure failed to make a key pass or create a big chance, while registering zero shots during the clash and failing with his solitary dribble attempt.

Defensively, he wasn’t much better, unfortunately. Not only did the player lose 11 of his 13 contested duels throughout the game, but he even managed to lose possession 11 times, committed three fouls and made just two tackles.

If Everton had dropped points, the finger of blame would lie directly with Doucoure, for that is a certainty. He will be thankful that Ndiaye bailed him out with the winner.

Moyes simply has to drop him to the bench for the next game against Leicester City next weekend.

If the club can secure another three points during that match, then thoughts of relegation will ease. The pressure is still on, however, but game by game, the Scot is breathing new life into the club.

Premier League football at Everton’s new stadium at Bramley Moore Docks could be a reality if performances like this are repeated.