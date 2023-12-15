West Ham have been given a spot of encouragement after making first contact to sign a Champions League-winning striker for manager David Moyes.

Steidten chasing new striker in January

As widely reported, the east Londoners could be set for a busy January window as technical director Tim Steidten and the board work on targets for next month.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to CaughtOffside earlier this week, shared his expectation that West Ham will be active when the winter transfer market opens for business.

“I expect West Ham to be busy in January as they’re looking at opportunities around, though it’s still too early to say anything about specific names. The owners and directors are working on it," said Romano.

Another very reliable source, club insider ExWHUemployee, claimed last month that a striker is chief among West Ham's top January priorities. The Irons, as highlighted by Michail Antonio's recent injury, are desperately short of options in that position with both Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus used as makeshift options this season.

2023 signing Danny Ings appears out of favour at the London Stadium right now, and as things stand, the former Southampton striker looks set to go down as yet another failed forward transfer for West Ham. The club also failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, who is now scoring consistently for new club Atalanta in Serie A.

All of this makes bringing in a new number nine absolutely imperative for Moyes, especially as the Scotsman looks to ease pressure on his precarious position at West Ham.

One forward option who's been repeatedly linked lately is RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner, who won the Champions League with former club Chelsea in 2021.

Werner has found life difficult since returning to Leipzig from Stamford Bridge, though, with a host of Premier League clubs looking to take advantage. Specifically, the Germany international is being courted by Man United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham. That is according to Fussball Transfers, who also say West Ham have made "first contacts" for Werner.

The 27-year-old, as Moyes' side make an approach, is now "thinking about a change of air" mid-season in what will be viewed as a real bit of encouragement from West Ham's perspective. Little else is added beyond that, but there is a belief are now "dealing with personnel" - which presumably means the player's representatives.

While his spell at Chelsea was largely one to forget, Werner was praised by former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell as an attacker who gets into "unbelievable positions" (Football Insider).

"Werner is a very good player," said Campbell on Werner during his Chelsea stay. “The problem is, I think he needs a change. He needs to get out of that spotlight. He needs to go somewhere else. It may all turnaround and click for him once he does that. The spotlight at Chelsea might be too much for him.

“He gets into unbelievable positions. His movement and speed are a constant threat."