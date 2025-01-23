Everton manager David Moyes has now sounded out a move for "one of the most talented players in England", according to a report.

Moyes eyeing new midfielder before transfer deadline

The Toffees are still looking to bring in reinforcements in a couple of positions before the transfer window slams shut on February 3rd, with a central midfielder of particular interest, and they have now made contact over a deal to sign Juventus' Arthur Melo.

Melo is also being targeted by Real Betis, but negotiations have stalled, meaning Moyes' side have an opportunity to move ahead of the La Liga side in the race for his signature. Chelsea's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is also an option for the Merseyside club, having failed to force his way into Enzo Maresca's plans at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Leicester City in the summer.

Dewsbury-Hall is not the only Chelsea midfielder that Everton have their eye on, however, with talkSPORT reporting they are now interested in signing Carney Chukwuemeka this month.

The Toffees are looking to bring Chukwuemeka in on loan, although the Londoners would need to be willing to terminate Armando Broja's loan to make the move a possibility, as they currently don't have enough free spots.

Moyes has made it clear that signings are necessary to boost his side's chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League, and he has now sounded out a move for the Chelsea ace, who is valued at £40m.

Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United are also named as potential suitors for the midfielder, with the German club looking to sign him on loan, however the Blues would prefer to get him off the books permanently if possible.

Everton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (a) January 25th Leicester City (h) February 1st Liverpool (h) February 12th Crystal Palace (a) February 15th Manchester United (h) February 22nd Brentford (a) February 26th

Chukwuemeka has great potential

Although the 21-year-old has been unable to force his way into Maresca's plans this season, given the strength in depth at Stamford Bridge, he has a great deal of potential, and a loan move could aid his development significantly.

The central midfielder is still very young, but he is at an age where he needs to play more regular first-team football, having featured for just 130 minutes for the Blues across five appearances in all competitions this season.

Former Chelsea man Joe Cole lauded the youngster as "one of the most talented players in England" shortly after he completed a move from Aston Villa, but since then he has been very unfortunate with injuries, which has stunted his development.

A fresh start could be what Chukwuemeka needs to get his career back on track, so it is promising that Everton are in the race for his signature, particularly if they are able to sign him on a loan deal, which would make him a low-risk signing.