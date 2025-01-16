One Everton player may well be leaving the club this month, David Moyes has confirmed in the wake of his side's defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Everton hunting a forward

With relegation from the Premier League an increasingly real possibility for the Toffees this season, the new owners have decided to act, sacking Sean Dyche and reappointing David Moyes into the Goodison Park dugout.

Everton's next five PL fixtures Tottenham (Home) Brighton (Away) Leicester (Home) Liverpool (Home) Crystal Palace (Away)

With that, they are also expected to make funds available for the January transfer window, with David Ornstein explaining that a couple of new faces were expected on Merseyside this month.

"There is some money being made available by the new ownership, The Friedkin Group, led by Dan and Ryan Friedkin, but they still have to comply with profitability and sustainability rules. There is some work to do there. I think we could see a couple of new faces come in, certainly on the attacking side, maybe one for the here and now ready to hit the ground running. Maybe one for the future as well."

Now, reports have linked the Toffees with a move for free agent Willian, as well as a new striker, with both Tom Cannon and Evan Ferguson among those who have been mooted with a switch to Goodison Park, and David Moyes crying out for more firepower in the wake of the defeat to Aston Villa.

"I can definitely see we are lacking a level of quality that will give us opportunities or make us more goals or score more goals which we'd like to address if we can do that," he explained after the game. But first, Everton may be forced to cut one player's stay at Goodison Park short.

Everton set to terminate Broja loan

That comes in the shape of Chelsea loanee striker Armando Broja, who arrived injured and has picked up yet another serious problem that could see his loan terminated. The Albanian was signed for the 24/25 campaign on an initial loan move with an option to buy, but injury meant that he only made his debut in December and has managed just 158 minutes of Premier League action.

Former Everton coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for the Albanian: "He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player."

However, he has not had the chance to show that at Goodison Park and now a fresh problem means that he may well never be able to.

Stretchered off in the FA Cup Third Round win over Peterborough United, he is now set for another prolonged absence, leaving Moyes admitting that his loan deal could be cut short.

"We think he's going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks. It's his ankle ligaments. It'll probably mean there's a possibility that he will have to go back to Chelsea," the Everton boss revealed.

Such a timeframe would see him miss the majority of the remainder of the season, but his return to Chelsea will open up more options this month for Everton. That is because they will be able to recruit another Premier League player on loan amid links to Evan Ferguson, while they will also be free of Broja's £40,000 a week wages, which could allow some much-needed further investment elsewhere.