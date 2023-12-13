West Ham United return to Europa League action on Thursday night as they prepare for a tantalising showdown with German outfit SC Freiburg to determine a group winner.

The Hammers are currently top and level on 12 points with the Bundesliga side, meaning a defeat would see them leapfrogged and have to play a preliminary knockout round against one of the eight Champions League teams that finished third in their respective groups.

A victory would also be the best way to bounce back from the side's humbling 5-0 defeat away to Fulham on Sunday, although there were some mitigating circumstances to that, namely an illness in the camp.

The Athletic reported that several players and staff members - including David Moyes - were incredibly unwell at Craven Cottage, leading to some starters missing out or being named on the bench.

However, with the best part of a week between these matches, the Scotsman should be able to make four changes and field a strong side in this must-win game.

1 GK - Łukasz Fabiański

A reliable keeper who has been around for what feels like forever at this point, Lukasz Fabiański will keep his place between the sticks for this important game.

The former Arsenal man has already started four out of five games in the competition this season, and with Alphonse Areola still out with a wrist injury, this position practically picks itself.

2 RB - Vladimír Coufal

The Czech international has started every league fixture this season and two games in Europe - including the reverse fixture - so it would make sense to see him keep his place from Sunday.

3 CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos

The first change from Sunday is another player who spent a lot of time at Arsenal, Greek centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The former Stuttgart defender has started every European game this season and has not given Moyes a reason why he shouldn't.

Additionally, given the opponent, his Bundesliga experience could be helpful in this game.

4 CB - Nayef Aguerd

Having started 60% of West Ham's games this season, including the reverse fixture in Germany, Moyes will likely stick with Nayef Aguerd in defence to not make too many changes.

The Moroccan international has been a reliable performer at the back this year, and aside from the display against Fulham, shouldn't give his manager too much to worry about.

5 LB - Emerson Palmieri

The left-back position brings with it the second change, as after starting on the bench for the game on the weekend due to illness, there is a chance that Palmieri will be back in the starting XI for this game, and with it being so important, he should get the nod over Aaron Cresswell.

The Brazilian has featured in all five Europa League games so far this year, and following his "superb" performance against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, as described by Sky Sports presenter James Green, he should be in the XI.

6 DM - Edson Alvarez

Alvarez missed the thumping at Craven Cottage through the illness cascading through the camp, but four days later, he will likely be back in contention, and if he is, he simply has to start.

The Mexican international is one of the team's best midfielders, and with the chance to top the group on the line, his "great ball-playing ability" and "superb" tackling, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, will be invaluable.

The return of the former Ajax man should well see Tomas Soucek drop to the bench, with the Czech giant enduring a tough afternoon last time out after winning just one of his nine total duels up against the likes of Joao Palhinha and Tom Cairney.

7 DM - James Ward-Prowse

Arriving for £30m from Southampton in the summer, most knew Ward-Prowse was a quality player, but the 29-year-old has shocked fans with just how good he has been in Claret and Blue.

The set-piece specialist has started all five games in the Europa League so far this season, and despite a poor showing on the weekend, there is nothing to suggest he won't start again on Thursday.

In those five games, he has registered four assists, and you can be sure that Freiburg will be doing all they can to avoid giving away any free-kicks in dangerous areas.

8 LM - Saïd Benrahma

The former Brentford man started on the bench at the weekend, coming on in the 65th minute, but he could and probably should be given the start on Thursday night as he has already started four of the five Europa League games this season.

The Algerian international hasn't necessarily been at his brilliant best this season, but when he's in full flow, he is "unstoppable", at least according to former teammate Ollie Watkins.

9 CAM - Lucas Paquetá

Starting in 94% of the team's Premier League games and four of the five European matches makes Paquetá about as much of a shoe in as there will ever be.

The "incredible" Brazilian, as described by former Hammer, Frank McAvennie, is easily the club's most technically impressive player, and with three goals in his four starts in the competition, Moyes cannot afford to leave him out of the side.

10 RM - Mohammed Kudus

Starting on the right of the midfield is one of the best transfers West Ham have completed in years: former Ajax star Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian dynamo has been incredible so far this season, and with four starts in the Europa League, it's practically guaranteed that he will start again on Thursday.

The versatile "generational talent", as lauded by journalist Gary Al-Smith, has played multiple positions for the club so far this year but has primarily stuck to the right-hand side in Europe.

11 ST - Jarrod Bowen

Starting up top has to be last year's European hero, Bowen. Moyes has experimented with his forwards in this competition, starting a variety of players and in differing combinations, but with so much on the line in this game, he could opt to just go with his best forward.

The former Hull City man had a quiet game on Sunday but was a handful against Spurs last week, scoring the first goal to draw the game level.

Additionally, with Michail Antonio out with a knee injury, Danny Ings continuing to disappoint, and Kudus staring out wide, the 26-year-old "game-changer", as hailed by Andy Townsend, practically picks himself.

West Ham predicted lineup in full vs Freiburg: GK - Fabianski; RB - Coufal, CB - Mavropanos, CB - Aguerd, LB - Emerson; DM - Alvarez, DM - Ward-Prowse; RM - Kudus, CAM - Paqueta, LM - Benrahma; ST - Bowen