Sunderland supporters still don't quite know what to expect from Regis Le Bris in the Black Cats dug-out, arriving from his native France as somewhat of an unknown entity to English football fans.

The former Lorient boss will hope he can be the manager to reinvigorate the Wearside outfit regardless of any sceptics turning them back into promotion challengers knocking on the door of the Premier League, as opposed to finishing way down the pecking order in the Championship serving up uninspiring football.

Le Bris being able to get the most out of his Sunderland group ahead of the next second-tier campaign does rest upon the amount of incomings he can bring into the building, with the Black Cats in need of freshening things up in certain positions, but the Frenchman will also be abundantly aware there might be some departures that could really hurt the core camp at the Stadium of Light too.

The brand new 48-year-old head coach will have everything crossed that the likes of Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and more remain happy at Sunderland over the summer, despite past rumours of them being eyed up by higher-up suitors, as a promotion-worthy squad begins to potentially be assembled.

With that in mind, here is what a dream Sunderland XI could look like when the first ball is kicked to get the 24/25 season officially underway, with a new right winger secured and a seasoned promotion winner added to the ranks...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Sunderland will hope they can fend off interest from the likes of Southampton for their number one shot-stopper this summer, even with the new capture of ex-Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore strengthening their depth in goal.

Anthony Patterson only missed one second-tier game last campaign in its entirety, keeping 13 clean sheets along the way, and Le Bris will hope he can depend on the 24-year-old in-between the sticks during his early tenure.

2 RB - Trai Hume

Trai Hume is yet another player who Sunderland will be anxious about keeping around at the Stadium of Light this off-season, with Leeds United reportedly looking at the Northern Irishman in the past.

Comfortable playing at left-back, as well as slotting in down the right, Hume was another reliable performer for the Black Cats during a topsy-turvy season, with his fiery nature seeing him win 6.7 duels on average per Championship clash from 46 games.

3 CB - Luke O'Nien

Luke O'Nien was an experienced head all of last season in a side that has many an exciting young talent scattered amongst the ranks, with the Sunderland captain's energy and bravery major positives when he played out from the back.

Averaged 6.1 ball recoveries per league game last campaign, O'Nien also collected 12 clean sheets when he played, with Le Bris keeping the reliable 29-year-old around as a rock-solid defensive option for the campaign ahead.

4 CB - Daniel Ballard

Le Bris will no doubt keep faith in O'Nien's usual centre-back partner from last campaign in Daniel Ballard, who has also been touted for a move away, with Everton previous admirers.

The ex-Arsenal youth player turned key Black Cats first-teamer has amassed 66 first-team appearances wearing Sunderland red and white, and will be hopeful that this number will only rise under the Frenchman's guidance if he isn't sold on this summer.

5 LB - Aji Alese

The left-back spot in the Sunderland XI will be an area Le Bris will need to sort out, with a whole host of players being shoehorned into this final defensive position last campaign, as the likes of Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins remained sidelined with serious injuries.

Aji Alese could become the Black Cats' next option to fill the left-back spot ahead of the campaign to come, with Leo Hjelde failing to impress down this channel since joining from Leeds United in January.

The forgotten 23-year-old shone from the left-back position when first joining from West Ham United in 2022, and with the end of 23/24 campaign seeing him back in amongst first-team action after injury issues of his own, this forthcoming season could see him shine.

6 CM - Dan Neil

Moving onto the midfield positions, Dan Neil should occupy a central midfield spot next season in Le Bris' first-team blueprints, unless a major move away from the Stadium of Light happens for the homegrown product.

Reported as being previously unsettled over the hunt for a new manager stretching on for far too long, that could now be in the past for the Sunderland number 24, who stood out last campaign with four goals and five assists managed from 42 league games.

Only 22 years of age, despite being in and around the Black Cats first-team since bursting onto the scene as a wide-eyed teenager in 2018, the midfielder can also be another experienced head for the Frenchman to rely on.

7 CM - Oliver Norwood

Oliver Norwood entering the building on a free transfer would also give Sunderland some much-needed nous on how to get out of the division, having won promotion four times up to the Premier League during his esteemed career, including with his last employers Sheffield United twice.

It won't be straightforward to win the 33-year-old's services, with West Bromwich Albion and Watford also sniffing around for the steady holding midfielder, but this could be a signing that shows to the division that Sunderland want to be near the top of the league again, as opposed to settling for any more dire 16th placed finishes.

8 RM - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

As much as Norwood would give Sunderland a figure who knows the Championship inside out, the Black Cats might let go of Patrick Roberts this summer, despite the former Celtic man also being an accomplished performer in the division in the past.

Yet, with no goals next to his name last campaign, Le Bris could fancy freshening up his options down the right wing, especially if the Black Cats stand a fighting chance of signing Crystal Palace gem Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.

Rak-Sakyi might not have any Championship games under his belt so far across his fledging career, but his time with Charlton Athletic on loan during the 22/23 season shows off his entertaining and deadly nature in front of goal, with 15 goals and eight assists managed in League One.

9 CAM - Jobe Bellingham

One season down now in the Sunderland ranks for Jobe Bellingham, the 18-year-old hot-shot will be champing at the bit to go again next campaign and get even better at the Stadium of Light.

He is yet another Sunderland face that has been touted to move onto new luxurious pastures this summer, but this could prove to be a move that's too premature for the teenager, who will aim to beat his goal-haul of seven next campaign by staying put where he is now, on top of bettering his one solitary assist.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Keeping Jack Clarke rooted at Sunderland could prove to be the hardest task for the powers that be at the Championship club in the transfer market, especially if Southampton, who are now in the Premier League, do come back in for the electric left winger's services.

In a dream world, the former Leeds United man sticks around and continues to be the main bright spark for his employers, having fired in 15 goals last season, even when the mood was often bleak on Wearside.

11 ST - Divin Mubama

Le Bris will also aim to settle on one fixed striker in the lone centre-forward position, if he ends up keeping the familiar 4-2-3-1 formation in place, with the various managers that entered and exited Sunderland last season experimenting with many different options up top.

Divin Mubama could be the answer to Sunderland's prayers, having garnered a reputation for being a prolific finisher at youth level for West Ham United, scoring 56 goals in total in both the U18 and U21 structure.

Mubama only being 19 years of age also fits into the Black Cats philosophy of trying to keep the starting eleven relatively youthful, with the fact he's also a free agent another clear attractive factor in why the Championship outfit are going after the promising striker.