Chelsea are set to continue their topsy-turvy Premier League campaign on Saturday afternoon as they take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

In seasons past, this fixture would have been considered an easy win for the Blues, but based on their form this year and the return of Chris Wilder to the Sheffield dugout, it is certain to be anything other than a straightforward occasion when that whistle goes at three o'clock.

That said, a home victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men would do wonders for the sentiment around the club and, depending on the results around them, could bring them back into the top half of the table.

With the taste of their 2-0 defeat to Everton still fresh, additional injuries and a desperate need to start winning again, the Argentine could make five changes to his starting XI on Saturday.

1 GK - Đorđe Petrović

Aside from the result, the injury to Robert Sanchez was one of the worst things to come out of Chelsea's game with Everton last week.

The Spaniard was taken off in the 84th minute and replaced with Đorđe Petrović, who conceded just eight minutes later.

Saturday will be his first competitive start for the Blues, so at least it's against a relegation candidate - famous last words?

2 RB - Malo Gusto

It's another forced change at right-back for the Blues as club captain Reece James also had to leave the game against Everton injured, and now it looks as if he will be spending another extended period on the sidelines - his second such spell this season.

In his place will likely be January signing Malo Gusto, who has started six league games for the club this season and provided two assists along the way.

Pochettino will be keeping an eye on his temperament, though, as he won't want a repeat of the home game against Aston Villa when he was shown a straight red in the 58th minute for a poor challenge.

3 CB - Axel Disasi

The first carryover from the game at Goodison Park is centre-back Axel Diasi. The Frenchman was not particularly good in that game, but he also wasn't the worst player either, and considering he has started 88% of Chelsea's league games this season, it's a pretty good bet that he will be in that XI at 2pm on Saturday.

4 CB - Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva was on the bench for last weekend's embarrassing defeat, and it certainly looked like the team could have done with his leadership in the backline.

Pochettino will likely rectify this mistake against the Blades and put the immensely experienced 39-year-old Brazilian back into the heart of the defence.

5 LB - Levi Colwill

The third change in the defence will be at left-back, as Levi Colwill comes in for the injured Marc Cucurella - another casualty of Goodison Park.

The former Brighton Loanee has played in 15 league games this season - starting 13 - and has bounced between centre-back and left-back, so he should be more than capable of dealing with the Blade's attacks.

6 CM - Moises Caicedo

Keeping his place in the centre of the park will be one of the most expensive players in Premier League history, Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian superstar has started 80% of Chelsea's games this season and, despite the enormous hype around his arrival, has struggled thus far.

The "magnificent" midfielder, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, even gave away a penalty on his debut for the club against West Ham.

7 CM - Enzo Fernández

Starting in the other central midfield role is Chelsea's other £100m man, Enzo Fernández.

The Argentinian has been a mainstay in the side, starting 94% of league games so far this season, and while he isn't producing the attacking numbers that some fans might expect, he is an essential cog in the midfield.

He certainly has his fans in the media as well, with former Arsenal great Paul Merson describing the World Cup winner as "different class - a cut above the rest."

8 RM - Cole Palmer

Speaking of different class, starting out on the right for the game must be Cole Palmer, as regardless of his performance against the Toffees, he is one of the few genuinely bright spots in Chelsea's season this year.

The former Manchester City winger joined the Blues this summer for around £40m, and to say he has hit the ground running would be an understatement.

The fantastically talented attacker has already scored five goals and registered two assists in just nine league starts this term and was described as "absolutely sensational" by Alan Shearer for his performance against City last month.

9 CAM - Conor Gallagher

Another of the Pensioners' bright spots this season keeps his place in the team, Conor Gallagher.

The 23-year-old might not be the most technical player on the pitch, but his work rate cannot be knocked - making over two tackles per 90 - and he has become a much-needed leader in this inexperienced Chelsea side.

Considering he has started 94% of league games this season, it is practically guaranteed that he will be in the XI on Saturday.

10 LM - Raheem Sterling

The last change to the starting XI is on the left, as Raheem Sterling returns to the team in place of Mykhailo Mudryk.

The 29-year-old has started 88% of Chelsea's league games this season and has been in relatively good form, scoring five goals and providing three assists along the way.

The "incredible" winger, as described by Jacek Kulig, will be essential to the Blues' game plan on Saturday.

11 ST - Armando Broja

Starting up top for the second week in a row is Armando Broja.

The Albanian forward has struggled for goals this year - netting just once in the league - but Nicolas Jackson, his competition, has also underwhelmed, missing ten big chances this term.

There is clearly talent in both of them, with Broja being described as a "complete forward" by Kulig, but they just need to stay composed when the chances do come.

Chelsea predicted lineup in full vs Sheffield United: GK - Petrović; RB - Gusto, CB - Disasi, CB - Silva, LB - Colwill; CM - Caicedo, CM - Fernández; RM - Palmer, CAM - Gallagher, LM - Sterling; ST - Broja