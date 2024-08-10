With just a week to go until the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Chelsea have ramped up their efforts in the transfer market to give boss Enzo Maresca the best chance of achieving success in his first campaign at the helm.

Deals for Samuel Omorodion and Pedro Neto seem to be edging ever closer to completion, with the pair expected to cost the club £34.5m and £54m, respectively.

It’s evident that the Blues are targeting reinforcements in attacking areas, with the duo undoubtedly providing the added quality needed to push for a top-four finish this season.

However, despite the recent flurry of activity at Stamford Bridge, it appears that Maresca’s side show no signs of slowing down, targeting yet more players to try and change the club’s recent poor fortunes in the league.

Chelsea targeting £49m talent despite Neto deal

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are still pursuing a move to sign Athletic Bilbao’s winger Nico Williams in an attempt to bolster their forward line.

They aren’t alone in the hunt for his signature, with fellow Premier League side Arsenal also in the running for the 22-year-old who has a £49m release clause in his current deal with the LaLiga outfit.

The youngster managed 16 goal contributions in the league last season, before registering two goals and one assist at the Euros for Spain, helping his nation win a fourth European Championship.

A move for Williams may come as a surprise given the recent news on Neto’s proposed move to West London, but it is a signing that would add even more quality to Maresca’s squad - allowing the Blues to have one of the most potent frontlines in the division.

It could spell bad news for one Chelsea player who only joined the club back in the January transfer window in 2023.

Why Williams would be an upgrade on Mudryk

23-year-old Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk arrived in West London with high hopes after his £89m move from Shakhtar Donetsk, but it’s safe to say his time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t gone to plan.

He’s made 58 appearances for the Blues since his move, only scoring on seven occasions - failing to nail down a regular starting role 18 months on from his big-money transfer.

If Williams were to arrive through the door he could then represent a sizeable upgrade, with the Spaniard also deemed to be the most similar player to Neto, according to FBref - potentially allowing the youngster to be a right-footed version of the Portuguese international on the opposite flank.

How Williams compares per 90 to Mudryk & Neto in 2023/24 Statistics Williams Mudryk Neto Games played 31 31 20 Goals + assists 16 7 11 Shots on target 0.8 0.7 0.7 Shot-creating actions 4.8 3.4 4.5 Take-ons completed 3.4 2.2 2.2 Aerials won 47% 35% 18% Stats via FBref

When comparing the trio’s stats from the 2023/24 campaign, “pace-demon” Williams, as described by podcaster Adam Keys, comes out on top in various key areas - showcasing what an excellent addition he would be for Maresca.

He registered more goals and assists than Mudryk and Neto, whilst also creating more shot-creating actions for himself and his teammates - allowing the likes of Cole Palmer to further increase his tally as well as his own.

The Spaniard also completed more take-ons whilst also averaging more shots-on-target per 90, demonstrating the quality that he possesses in the final third.

Although a deal for Neto seems to be edging closer to completion, a move for Williams could still be on the cards, with the youngster having a lot of quality to star within the Chelsea side.

It might set them back another hefty sum of money, but given his age and quality, he has the ability to star at Stamford Bridge immediately, but also for at least the next decade.