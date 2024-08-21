Multiple clubs have now made a move to sign a Liverpool midfielder who Arne Slot is a big fan of, according to a recent report.

The Slot reign got underway in the best possible way as they secured a 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in a five-minute period in the second half killed the game and made it a winning start to the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Liverpool transfer news

As it is well known, Liverpool are yet to make a move in this summer’s transfer window, despite their efforts to improve their squad. It has been a rather frustrating summer for the club as Liverpool adjusts to life with new people at board level and a new manager in the dugout after a successful period under Jurgen Klopp.

The club tried to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi last week, but the Spanish midfielder turned down the opportunity to move to England and instead will stay with the La Liga side.

Liverpool's departures Signed for Fabio Carvalho Brentford Adrian Real Betis Calvin Ramsey Wigan Athletic (Loan) Thiago Alcantara Retired Joel Matip Without a club

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with reports emerging last week that they had agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper. This is said to be ahead of a deal that will see the Georgia international go out on loan for the next season or two before then coming to Liverpool and replacing Alisson.

It has since been claimed that Liverpool may also have a chance to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in this transfer window. TEAMtalk reported that the England defender has admirers at Anfield, and they could hijack Newcastle United’s attempts to sign the player, especially if Joe Gomez leaves the club in what remains of this transfer window.

The club has already seen a few key players leave this summer, with Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara leaving following the expiration of their contracts. Liverpool also allowed Fabio Carvalho to leave for Brentford on a permanent basis last week, and it appears as though the departures may not be stopping there.

Liverpool receive loan offers for midfielder Stefan Bajcetic

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have received offers from multiple clubs to take midfielder Stefan Bajcetic on loan for the 2024/25 season.

The report states that the Premier League side has been “besieged” with offers for the player, whom Slot is said to be a big fan of. The midfielder missed the majority of last season through injury, and now that he is back available for selection, he could be set for a loan away from Anfield.

It goes on to add that Slot doesn’t believe Bajcetic is ready yet to take the number six position in Liverpool’s midfield as they continue their search for a more experienced option.

It is said that multiple clubs from the Premier League as well as European clubs have made an enquiry for Bajcetic. A loan move away will only happen for the midfielder if Liverpool are able to bring in a new midfielder themselves.

Bajcetic featured heavily in the club’s pre-season this summer, and the 19-year-old could have been hoping to add to his 22 appearances for the club so far.