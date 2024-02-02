On Saturday, Crystal Palace will look to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time this season after beating Sheffield United 3-2 last time out.

Up next for the Eagles is their archrival, Brighton and Hove Albion, who suffered a huge 4-0 loss to Luton Town in the week.

The January transfer window has been busy for Roy Hodgson and his background team, with two new faces joining the side.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the side that could start at the Amex tomorrow, with four potential changes from the win over the Blades.

1 GK - Dean Henderson

Since returning from injury, Dean Henderson has started all of Palace's last six Premier League games, and he will start in between the sticks again this weekend.

2 RB - Daniel Munoz

The first change to the starting XI should see new signing Daniel Munoz replace Chris Richards, who played as a make-shift right back last time out.

The Colombian registered five goals and one assist for Genk this season before his move to England, and he will bring energy to the right side.

3 CB - Joachim Andersen

Joachim Andersen has started every game for the Eagles this season, playing every single minute.

His role at the heart of Palace's defence is vital, and he is guaranteed to start once again.

4 CB - Marc Guehi

Palace's captain and Andersen's partner in crime, Marc Guehi, will continue to lead the side this weekend.

The 23-year-old is one of the untouchables in the side.

5 LB - Tyrick Mitchell

A lack of competition and Tyrick Mitchell's consistency means he will start again this weekend.

The left-back has a goal and two assists to his name this season, and he will look to add to that against Brighton.

6 DM - Jefferson Lerma

The second Colombian in the side is Palace's number eight, Jefferson Lerma.

The summer signing has played 17 times this season, and he will slot into the double pivot of a 4-2-3-1.

7 DM - Adam Wharton

The second new face is highly-rated Adam Wharton, who signed for £18.5m. There's no reason why the 19-year-old shouldn't start, and Will Hughes should make way for him.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has labelled him a "complete" midfielder, and he should bring attacking and defensive support tomorrow.

8 RW - Michael Olise

Hodgson will be thrilled to have Michael Olise back, and the winger is one of the most in-form players in the league.

The 22-year-old is Palace's second-highest scorer this season with six goals in all competitions, despite playing just ten games, and he will cause havoc on the right.

9 AM - Eberechi Eze

The second magician in the side is Eberechi Eze, who is guaranteed to start if fully fit - having been withdrawn due to a hamstring injury last time out.

Against the Blades, Eze netted two goals and made two key passes. He's the heartbeat of the side.

10 LW - Jeffrey Schlupp

Jordan Ayew featured last time out, but Jeffrey Schlupp could come into the side to provide more defensive support, which will be needed against Brighton.

11 ST - Odsonne Edouard

Jean-Phillipe Mateta has been the go-to striker over the last few weeks, but he has failed to take his opportunity.

Therefore, the boss could look to Odsonne Edouard, who has scored seven goals this season and is Palace's top scorer in all competitions.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup in full vs Brighton: GK - Henderson; RB - Munoz, CB - Andersen, CB - Guehi, LB - Mitchell; DM - Lerma, DM - Wharton; RM - Olise, AM - Eze, LM - Schlupp; St - Edouard.