After claiming their first three points in 2024 against West Ham United last weekend, Nuno Espírito Santo's Nottingham Forest side fell to another Premier League defeat against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

The Reds fell three goals behind just 39 minutes into the encounter, with defender Moussa Niakhate pulling a goal back right on the stroke of half-time.

It was evident that Nuno was unhappy with his side's performance, with the Reds boss making a triple substitution at half-time - a move that saw centre-halves Felipe and Murillo make way for Andrew Omobamidele and Harry Toffolo.

Despite another goal in the second period, the damage was already done by Unai Emery's side, with Leon Bailey putting the result beyond any doubt with over half an hour to play.

The display from Nuno's side was night and day of that at the City Ground last weekend, with the Reds being forced to pay for yet more individual errors.

Nottingham Forest stats against Aston Villa

Yesterday was the ninth time the Reds have conceded three or more goals in the Premier League so far this campaign - a tally only beaten by Burnley, who've managed the feat 11 times in 26 games.

In a common theme since promotion back to the Premier League, Forest had less possession than Villa, with the hosts having 58% of the ball, in comparison to the Reds' 42%. Counterattacks have become prominent in Forest's play, with the Reds winning 15 tackles - more than double than Villa, with Nuno's side able to quickly push up the pitch.

Forest were under pressure for large spells of the encounter, with the hosts having more corners, shots and big chances than the Reds - with Emery's side deserving of all three points at Villa Park.

Villa's first-half dominance was reflected in Nuno's triple change at the break, with one player in particular having an off day compared to his usual high standards.

Murillo's stats against Aston Villa

Murillo has impressed Forest fans since his summer arrival from Brazilian side Corinthians. However, yesterday was a day to forget for the 21-year-old as he was brought off by Nuno during the break.

During his 45-minute stint yesterday, the defender failed to win a single duel, whether that be ground or aerial - with Murillo also picking up a booking for his troubles.

The £30k-per-week Brazilian also failed to win a single tackle, with the former Corinthians defender being dribbled past twice, including for the opening goal scored by Ollie Watkins.

It certainly was an off day for Murillo, with his good performances so far at the City Ground catching the eye of many - with his potential there for everyone to see.

He could easily break Brennan Johnson's record departure from Forest in years to come, but he needs to remain consistent if he is to keep progressing at the club.

Related Nottingham Forest's "unbelievable" star could break Johnson's record sale Since he arrived from Corinthians in the summer, Murillo has impressed at Nottingham Forest with the Brazilian being touted for a big-money move.

The Forest faithful will be hoping he can rectify his previous displays on Wednesday night as the Reds face Manchester United in the fifth round of the Carabao Cup at the City Ground.