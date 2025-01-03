Newcastle United returned to form at the end of 2024, and now the onus is on maintaining December's giddy level and fighting for silverware and success in the Premier League.

Trailing Liverpool by 13 points having played an extra fixture, the top-flight title is probably unattainable; let's shelve that one for now. Still, progress is sweet, and United must be revelling in the restoration of their balance and bite in the final third.

Eddie Howe knows that the business months of the 2024/25 campaign will present numerous blips and bumps, but that his side have the talent and togetherness to pass with flying colours.

However, adding to the ranks this month could make all the difference for the Magpies, and though Alexander Isak and co are tearing it up right now, Newcastle are desperate to bolster their frontline.

Newcastle eyeing new forwards

As per Sky Sports, Newcastle are ready to do business in the transfer market after a disappointing summer window, though several sales could be needed to keep the PSR beast placated.

Regarding incomings, the first port of call should be on the right flank, and Sky's report reveals that Newcastle are ready to battle Liverpool for Antoine Semenyo. Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is also on both Premier League sides' radar.

The Bournemouth winger has been red-hot this season and has been priced at £50m by the Cherries, a figure that is supposed to act as a repellent from suitors like Newcastle.

He'd cost a pretty penny, but he'd be worth every piece.

What Antoine Semenyo would bring to Newcastle

Newcastle's turnaround has been emphatic. Howe's tactics and drive were vindicated after the struggles last season seeped into the opening months of 2024/25, causing critical conversation to be directed toward his name.

Semenyo would add that bit of pace and crackle to a frontline that is currently thriving and has demonstrated balanced prowess across the past few years.

Newcastle might be more inclined to invest in Brentford's Mbeumo, whose stock is probably higher right now, but the 24-year-old Semenyo is thriving in his own right.

Looking at the statistical breakdown between the respective forwards in the Premier League this term, you understand why Liverpool and Newcastle have earmarked these two players specifically, with both combative and creative as well as relentless ball strikers.

Premier League 24/25 - Antoine Semenyo vs Bryan Mbeumo Match Stats* Semenyo Mbeumo Matches (starts) 18 (18) 19 (19) Goals 5 11 Assists 3 2 Shots (on target)* 4.1 (1.1) 1.6 (0.9) Pass completion 76% 76% Big chances created 6 7 Dribbles* 2.3 (59%) 1.4 Ball recoveries* 5.3 4.5 Tackles + interceptions* 1.7 1.7 Total duels (won)* 6.9 (44%) 4.7 (45%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Semenyo may not have Mbeumo's potency in front of goal, but he's still an electric and dangerous player in his own right. Mohamed Salah's uncertain future rumbles on, and the mere fact that Liverpool are considering Bournemouth's maverick speaks volumes concerning his current level and scope for growth over the coming years.

And anyway, the duty of a wide player has almost been rewritten in recent years, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola reshaping the Premier League zeitgeist and turning wingers into goalscoring machines.

Twinkle-toed Semenyo's respectable return in 2024/25 could be transformed into something even better, something more devastating, under Howe's wing, especially since he would be combining with the likes of Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Of course, his arrival would limit Jacob Murphy's game time, and this is a somewhat poignant thing given that the industrious Magpie has been in such fine fettle recently, but then Murphy's form cannot and will not detract from the fact that Newcastle need a player of a higher calibre to propel United deeper into the ascendency.

Dreams of Champions League lights have returned to St. James' Park following the December purple patch, but harking back to the struggles of last season will dredge up unwanted memories of injury-hit misfortunes stifling Newcastle's remarkable return to Europe's premium competition.

With Miguel Almiron expected to be approaching the climax of his Newcastle career, it's crucial that a player like Semenyo is brought in. Murphy deserves to retain his spot in the side, but he's a player who relies heavily on form. He's hot right now but bound to lapse back into mediocrity before the season reaches its conclusion.

Indeed, the Englishman's return of just 15 goals and 25 assists in 194 total games for the club makes for rather grim reading, even amid his haul of three goals and six assists this season.

As per FBref, Semenyo ranks among the top 1% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League this term for shots taken, the top 14% for successful take-ons and the top 8% for aerial battles won per 90, highlighting a dynamic and determined approach to his attacking and defending.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

Along with the fleet-footed and skilful nature of his craft, he's industrious and will prove to be a constant thorn in opponents' sides. Conversely, Murphy, 29, is averaging only 1.4 shots per Premier League match this term as well as 0.4 dribbles and 1.5 successful duels on average, as per Sofascore, making a rather telling comment on his stop-start success in the final third.

While Newcastle are in a good moment, there have been too many obstacles, too many setbacks, in recent years to suggest that Howe can keep his current mix and expect to skate through the business end of the season without adversity.

Semenyo would be the perfect energetic option to complete the set up front, propelling Isak to even more prolific heights and working in conjunction with Gordon to claim a Champions League spot and defend it over the coming years.