Arsenal could now have a fresh opportunity to sign Mykhailo Mudryk after eventually missing out on the forward to Chelsea in 2023.

Arsenal's serious chase for Muydrk explained

The north Londoners were in hot pursuit of Mudryk in January last year, with reliable news outlets like The Guardian even claiming Mudryk wanted to join and were in serious transfer talks.

Negotiations with Shakhtar Donetsk were both lengthy and complicated, with London rivals Chelsea also chasing a multi-million-pound deal for the 23-year-old. While Arsenal had been in discussions for a while, their west capital rivals eventually beat them to Mudryk's signing by "offering a package with the type of appealing and achievable bonus payments that Shakhtar were demanding" (Charles Watts).

"Before Chelsea arrived in Turkey, we almost agreed with Arsenal that there was no chance to close (the deal)," said Shakhtar executive Sergei Palkin to The Athletic at the time.

"When they proposed the final offer of €70million plus €30million (in add-ons), we sat down and started to talk internally about how it will be fulfilled in terms of the payments, the fixed part and the bonus issues. We realised we will not close this deal (with Arsenal). I said to Edu that I did my best but it was not possible.

Mykhailo Mudryk's best games for Chelsea this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace 7.43 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal 7.39 Everton 2-0 Chelsea 7.10 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.00 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 6.96

"When Chelsea arrived, they just called and said, ‘OK, we know you negotiated with Arsenal, we know you are close with some kind of figures. We want to meet’. I said, ‘OK, let’s meet’. I told Muydrk, ‘If I do not sell you in winter, we will definitely sell you in the summer’. I said, ‘Maybe you will cost even more in summertime’. We were ready to accept different scenarios. We would not be rushed."

Eventually, after hijacking Arsenal's deal for Mudryk, the Blues confirmed his signing for a Ukrainian-record £88.5 million.

However, fast-forward to now, and his stay at Stamford Bridge hasn't exactly been the stuff of legend just yet. This season, he's bagged three goals and two assists with the vast majority of his appearances coming off the bench. A far cry from how he burst on to the scene at Shakhtar, there are even reports that Chelsea could consider selling Mudryk already.

In a fresh twist, it appears as if Mikel Arteta could give the £100,000-per-week forward another chance to make an Emirates Stadium move.

Indeed, as per reports out of Spain, Chelsea's stance is they're contemplating a definitive sale or to loan the player out so he can rediscover his best form. In a surprise update, Arsenal are named as one of the "emerging" main candidates to sign Mudryk this summer.

It is unclear now as to where he would fit into the side, but the player's form at Shakhtar could be a clear indicator that Arsenal would land a pretty exciting player who could thrive under the right development.