Chelsea clawed back a two-goal deficit to claim a point against Aston Villa in the Premier League during the Saturday evening kick-off.

The Stamford Bridge faithful must have thought it was going to be another heavy defeat, similar to the 5-0 thrashing they received at the hands of Arsenal in midweek, as Villa scored twice in the first half.

Goals from Noni Madueke and Conor Gallagher brought the Blues level, and it looked as though they secured the win as Axel Disasi found the back of the net with minutes left, but the goal was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

While several players showed plenty of grit to get the club back into the game during the second half, Mykhaylo Mudryk was particularly poor throughout the clash.

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s game in numbers vs Aston Villa

Having failed to showcase his talents during the midweek hammering against Arsenal, Mauricio Pochettino unleashed him once again in the starting XI, hoping for a slightly different result.

Naturally, a similar thing occurred on Saturday evening. The Ukrainian managed to take just 38 touches during the contest - the fewest of any starter besides Nicolas Jackson - while completing 18 of 23 passes, hardly the stats of a player who was keen to get involved at every opportunity. He also lost possession 12 times against Villa - once every seven minutes - proving very wasteful in the rare moments he had it at his feet.

The winger did make three key passes and had two shots, albeit off target, along with succeeding with two of his five dribbles, but he failed to really have any standout moments, something which is becoming a regular occurrence in a Chelsea shirt.

Mykhaylo Mudryk's stats against Aston Villa Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 3 Big chances created 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 5 (2) Via Sofascore

So poor was his display that football.london gave him a match rating of just 4/10, with journalist Bobby Vincent stating that ‘Mudryk was tame. So tame. Whenever he got in a position of note, he was so wasteful. A very frustrating player to watch at times’ and this really sums up his spell in London.

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s stats this season for Chelsea

In the Premier League this term, Mudryk has started only 14 games for the Stamford Bridge side, scoring four goals and grabbing two assists.

The 23-year-old has also created five big chances, averages one key pass and 1.2 successful dribbles per game, which is ok, but nothing more.

Considering the Blues shelled out a staggering £88.5m to sign the winger from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, his returns this season have been way below par.

Indeed, across his 53 games in a Chelsea shirt since his move, Mudryk has found the back of the net on just six occasions, chipping in with a further four assists.

This means the youngster has cost the Blues £8.85m per goal involvement during his time in London, rinsing the club dry.

Does he have a future at the club? Or will Pochettino sell him this summer in order to remain within financial fair play regulations?

Whatever happens, his performances need to vastly improve, delivering two dismal showings in the space of five days. It would not be a great surprise if he drops to the bench against Spurs in a few days time. That will, however, depend on the fitness of Raheem Sterling.