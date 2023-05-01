Arsenal fans were rocked earlier today by the news that Charlie Patino would be seeking an exit from the Emirates this summer, despite seemingly having been the next big thing destined to one day star for the first team.

It is a sad state of affairs, that a promising Hale End graduate would seek pastures new rather than look up to the success of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as a clear pathway into Mikel Arteta's squad.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fine loan campaign with Blackpool despite their recent relegation, holding down the midfield with a composure and quality that belies his youth.

This culminated in his 6.83 average Sofascore rating, buoyed by two goals and four assists, and led to praise from his boss at the time Michael Appleton to claim: "18 years old he still is, he can deal with the ball in any area of the pitch, go past people left side, right side. I said when he came to the club he's as good as anything I've seen dealing with the ball."

After a 0-0 draw with Sunderland, he continued: "He's got a really, really good future ahead of him... I thought he was outstanding tonight, especially in that second half.

"He controlled the game, it was his game, he played at his tempo when he wanted to speed it up he sped it up, when he wanted to slow it down he slowed it down, when he wanted to switch the play he did it. It was a very mature performance from a very young lad."

With all this quality set to exit, it does boast a fine opportunity for another academy player to step up and become the new 'next big thing'. From the current crop of talent, Myles Lewis-Skelly is the standout midfield option.

Who is Myles Lewis-Skelly?

Whilst Patino has been starring away from the club, this 16-year-old sensation has just started to make waves around north London for his rapid progression through the ranks.

Having already enjoyed six Premier League 2 games this season, the defensive midfielder was also a mainstay in the side that reached the FA Youth Cup final, where they would lose handsomely.

Such exposure to a level of football many years above him is only sure to enhance his standing, with a former Hale End graduate Jack Wilshere heralding the teen as "unplayable" after his goal sent them into that aforementioned final.

With a cool head on such young shoulders and a desperation to play on the front foot as a marauding midfield option despite his defensive prowess, Arteta must surely now be taking note of Lewis-Skelly as one for the near future.

Patino could well have been set to begin his steady integration into the first team, but a lack of patience has seen him burn those bridges. However, given the strength of the rest of the Hale End academy and its proficiency when it comes to high-class player production, it will likely not take long to ease such a blow.