With the wounds still fresh from Sunday's 1-0 loss in the League Cup final, Chelsea have put yet another disappointing Premier League season behind them and have started to look towards the summer.

Chelsea's search for a striker

Whilst few things are going right at Stamford Bridge at the moment, many Blues' fans have taken particular issue with the lack of action on the goal-scoring front. Cole Palmer has shone for his new side in a hybrid forward role, but hardly any of his teammates have been able to help contribute.

The only regular out and out striker by trade in the Chelsea squad this season has been Nicolas Jackson, who has battled issues with fitness and form and hasn't really found his feet at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea PL Goalscorers 23/24 Games Played Goals Cole Palmer 21 10 Nicolas Jackson 22 7 Raheem Sterling 23 6 Enzo Fernandez 22 3 Mykhailo Mudryk 19 3 Conor Gallagher 24 2 All stats from fbref

With Chelsea's struggles in front of goal this season clear, there is no doubt that at the top of Todd Boehly's to-do-list this summer will be to find a new number nine for his team. Many names have been floated as potential solutions to the vacancy and reports now suggest that the Blues are in pole position to sign their number one target.

Chelsea lead race for Osimhen

As if to soften the blow of Sunday's loss, Sport Witness are reporting that word from Naples based journalist Emanuele Cammaroto is that the Blues are now front runners to secure the services of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The West London outfit had been engaged in a close battle with PSG for the signature of the 25-year-old, however the outlet suggests Chelsea are now in pole position and "want to close the operation quickly". The Premier League side have been in talks with Napoli over this deal for some time now and look to have finally broken away as favourites to get the transfer over the line.

Some fears had grown over recent weeks that Kylian Mbappé's move to Real Madrid would see PSG up their offer. This news out of Naples put this theory to bed and will be a cause for celebration in West London.

Osimhen penned a new deal with the Italian side back in December 2023 however, it is evident that it is not Napoli's intention to keep him if the right offer comes in. The fresh contract runs until 2026 and will see the Nigerian earn a staggering £8.7million a season. The deal also includes a release clause in the region of €130million which will have to be matched in order to pry him away from Italy.

We all know that Boehly is not afraid to splash the cash and it is likely that the Chelsea owner would not be put off by these figures. Whilst the American's time at the helm at Stamford Bridge has seen extortionate fees thrown around, securing Osimhen for the figure cited would be a good deal for the club.